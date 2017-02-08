KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: The Tournament Capital Centre 910 McGill Road Kamloops, BC
Stay Connected
Twitter: @WD_Canada, @MinisterISED, @canada150th
Hashtags: Canada150
Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage
Facebook: @canada150th
Instagram: @canada150
WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
Contacts:
Ben Stanford
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia
694-666-7038
ben.stanford@canada.ca