LADERA RANCH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- The luxury and prestige of a move-in ready, custom-inspired home is now available at Artisan Collection, a 21-residence William Lyon Signature Home community set within guard-gated Covenant Hills at Ladera Ranch. Designed by award-winning Mark Scheurer Architect, Inc., Homesite 63 is a magnificent single-family detached residence enhanced by Spanish Revival-styled architecture, an inviting courtyard with water feature, grand living spaces, the finest appointments and stunning views. From first glance, the floorplan is awe-inspiring with dramatic arched hallways and wide, open living spaces that sweep across approximately 6,394 square feet. Interiors showcase five bedrooms, including a spacious second-level casita with separate entrance; five full baths and two half baths; a spectacular first-level master suite with retreat and private outdoor grotto; an enormous great room; a first-level private office; a second-floor bonus room; and a third-level sky room with balcony. Heightening the distinction are top-level features such as a gourmet kitchen with oversized island and premier appliances; a separate dining room leading to a wine room; a comfortable lounge with fireplace; and two 2-car garages with workshop space. The home's exterior elements are equally impressive with tasteful landscaping, a large rear-yard pool with a generously sized patio, a separate casita and outdoor cooking area. The price is $3,949,000.

To inquire about this unparalleled ownership opportunity, call Michael Williams at 949-633-9517 for an exclusive showing.

Artisan Collection will also soon offer two new, single-story residences available for purchase in late spring of 2017. Prices anticipated from the High $2 Millions. Sign up on the Buyer Interest Registry for future updates as these one-of-a-kind homes become available.

Artisan Collection is presented by William Lyon Signature Home, a luxury collection of communities created and offered by William Lyon Homes, a well-respected and established homebuilder renowned for bringing innovative designs to the most desirable locations in the nation.

"Homesite 63 is an elegant reflection of the prestige, allure and custom-quality luxury Artisan Collection represents," said Michael Williams, Artisan Collection Sales Counselor. "We encourage homebuyers to explore this rare opportunity by arranging a private showing at their earliest convenience."

The Artisan Collection offers true architectural masterworks inspired by the passion of renowned designers and architects, creating a collection framed by unparalleled luxury, where no two homes are alike. By combining spectacular floorplans, distinctive designs and breathtaking landscaping, buyers' grandest aspirations of home are seamlessly realized.

Set behind the gates of Covenant Hills, residents enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and a well-balanced lifestyle that includes access to five village clubhouse featuring swimming pools, gardens, water-play parks, tennis courts, tot lots, a skate park, and more. Seven walking/hiking trails and 16 parks, including Wagsdale Dog Park, invite family-oriented recreation with sports complexes, plunges, spas and sports fields available year-round.

Residents with children appreciate inclusion in the well-regarded Capistrano Unified School District, while those preferring private schools will find many prestigious options nearby.

Rancho Mission Viejo, owned by the O'Neill/Avery/Moiso family since 1882, is located just 2.3 miles from downtown San Juan Capistrano and five miles from San Clemente and Doheny State Beach, with easy access provided to employment and retail centers in Ladera Ranch, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita and other Orange County areas. Rancho Mission Viejo is planned to provide retail and employment areas, an abundance of clubhouses, miles of multi-user trails and sites for schools, parks, and more.

When only the best will do, there is William Lyon Signature Home, a luxury collection of distinctive communities by William Lyon Homes. From our unrivaled architectural designs and coveted locations to our uncompromising level of customer care, William Lyon Signature Home's elegant communities will elevate the homebuying and homeowning experience. Superior innovation and distinction re-set the standard of excellence, reflecting our principles for stellar quality and service. William Lyon Signature Home follows in the footsteps of its renowned parent company, William Lyon Homes, who has upheld a solid track record for outstanding construction and customer relations since 1956. The company expands its well-respected brand beyond California, Arizona and Nevada and into other market areas across the Western region with the acquisition of Polygon Northwest Homes, its division in Washington and Oregon, and its Village Homes division in Colorado. Shares of the company are publicly traded and listed on NYSE under the symbol WLH. To learn more about William Lyon Signature Home offerings, visit www.LyonSignatureHome.com.

CalBRE Officer License: 00982816.

