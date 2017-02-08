Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The surgical microscopes market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

Companies Mentioned:

Accu-Scope Inc.

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.

Arri Medical (Arri Group)

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH (Möller-Wedel GmbH)

Karl Kaps GmbH Co. KG

Novartis AG

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Operating Microscopes Market, By Application

7 Operating Microscopes Market, By End User

8 Operating Microscopes Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

