SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Thursday about the Inter-Action grants and contributions program and funding from the Canada 150 fund. Minister Joly will be available for media interviews after the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, February 9, 2017 TIME: 3:00 p.m. PLACE: TAIBU Community Health Centre 27 Tapscott Road, Unit #1 Scarborough, Ontario

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



