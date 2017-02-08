India LPG Market (2012-2026): Increasing Consumption of LPG to Produce Various Chemical Components - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LPG consumption in India is forecast to surpass 35 MMT by FY26. North region dominated India LPG market over the past few years, and is further forecast to continue dominating the market through FY26.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a flammable mixture of various hydrocarbons, and majorly consists of propane and butane. LPG gas is colorless and odorless; and emits less quantity of CO2 when compared to petrol or diesel. Thus, LPG is extensively used as a cooking fuel, both in commercial and residential setups throughout the country.



Application of LPG in the industrial sector is also increasing, owing to growing use of LPG as a feedstock in petrochemical plants in the country. Moreover, rising demand from transport segment and increasing consumption of LPG to produce various chemical components such as propylene, ethylene, butadiene, etc., is further anticipated to boost demand for LPG in the country in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing prices of naptha, rising LPG imports and expanding distribution network are anticipated to fuel consumption of LPG in India during FY17-FY26.



North region comprises several LPG bottling plants, oil refineries and petrochemical plants. Moreover, residential segment accounted for a lion's share in India LPG market in FY16, and the segment is anticipated to continue dominate the market through FY26. In order to increase availability of LPG in the country and foster competition, private sector was allowed to market LPG from April 1993, by decentralizing imports of such petroleum products. This is anticipated to boost adoption of LPG in various end user segments across the country.



