Research-and-Markets - Global Mattress Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%, 2012-2022 with Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Simmons, Spring Air, Select Comfort, Kingsdown, Reylon & Southerland Dominating

The market for mattress across the globe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2017-2022, on account of changing consumers' preference coupled with various health benefits. Global mattress market has been broadly segmented into five categories, namely, innerspring, memory foam, latex, air filled, water and others.

Increasing health concerns due to growing number of cases of backpain, body aches and sores across the globe, continuous innovation in mattresses by companies and aggressive marketing by companies and online retailers and high demand for luxury products coupled with growing per capita spending on mattresses are projected to drive global mattress market through 2022. Asia-Pacific region stood as the highest demand generator for mattresses followed by North America in the mattress market across the globe.



Asia-Pacific and North American countries are witnessing increase in population and as a result demand for mattresses is expected to grow in these countries as people are becoming aware about the advantages of good quality mattresses. Due to wide variety of high quality and luxury products offered by the leading companies such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Simmons, Spring Air, Select Comfort, Kingsdown, Reylon and Southerland and robust distribution network along with huge consumer base the market for mattresses is anticipated to spur over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Mattress Market Outlook

5. Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

6. Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

7. Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook

8. Global Air Filled Mattress Market Outlook

9. Global Water Mattress Market Outlook

10. Global Others Mattress Market Outlook

11. Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Outlook

12. North America Mattress Market Outlook

13. Europe Mattress Market Outlook

14. South America Mattress Market Outlook

15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook

16. Porter's Five Force Analysis

17. Market Dynamics

18. Market Trends & Developments

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned:



Corsicana Bedding LLC.

Dorel Industries Inc.

HästensSängar AB

King Koil Licensing Company

Kingsdown, Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

McRoskey Mattress Company

Nilkamal Ltd.

RELYON GROUP LIMITED

Restonic Mattress Corporation

Sealy Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation.

Serta, Inc.

Silentnight Group Limited

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Slumberland, Inc.

Southerland Bedding Co.

Spring Air Company

Tempur-Pedic International Inc.

Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co., Ltd.



