United States Water Purifiers Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2025 - Rapid Population Growth Coupled with Growing Urbanization is Increasing the Water Pollution Levels - Research and Markets

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Water Purifiers Market 2011-2025" report to their offering.
The water purifiers market in the United States is anticipated to cross $5.8 Billion by 2025, on account of growing urbanization, increasing level of contamination in tap water and improving standard of living. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers regarding increasing microbial and chemical contamination in the surface water sources and harmful effects of bottled water on human health is expected to boost the sales of water purifiers in the country over the next five years.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Standards, the country is supplying safest tap water across the globe. Moreover, the country generates the largest demand for water for domestic purposes, followed by India and Brazil.
Owing to stringent government regulations, large number of water monitoring systems and high water quality standards, the quality of surface water in the country has maintained. However, rapid population growth coupled with growing urbanization is increasing the water pollution levels in the country. Additionally, growing industrialization has resulted in dumping of waste and wastewater in rivers, which are a major source of fresh water in the United States.
Companies Mentioned:
- 3M Purification Inc
- Brita GmBH
- Crystal Quest Water Filters
- Culligan International Company
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Instapure
- Paragon Water Systems Inc.
- Pentair PLC
- Sun Water Systems Inc.
- The Clorox Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Water Purifiers Market Overview
5. United States Water Scenario
6. United States Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7. United States Membrane Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. United States Ultraviolet (UV) Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. United States Gravity/Offline Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Pricing Analysis
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Import-Export Dynamics
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. United States Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nt2xsj/united_states
