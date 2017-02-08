Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2021 - Driven by the Rising Need for On-going Connectivity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Outdoor & Indoor), By Ownership (Neutral Host, Carrier, etc.), By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells, etc.), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The global market of distributed antenna system is projected to grow at a CAGR over 13% during 2016-2021.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) comprises a group of antennas, which are physically connected to a central controller connected to the carrier network's base station or macro cell. DAS are signal boosters that strengthen signal reception of cellular operators by removing dead spots.



Growth in the global market for distributed antenna systems can be attributed to growing number of smartphone and tablet users, rising internet penetration, emergence of next-generation wireless networks coupled with rising need for on-going connectivity, etc. Further, growing urbanization is projected to boost number of mobile subscribers and mobile data traffic.

This is anticipated to drive demand for strong communication networks. Further, rising need to boost communication signals is anticipated to drive global distributed antenna systems market in the coming years. In addition, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) also aid in offering coverage where regular Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) are not feasible to install.



