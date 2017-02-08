Research and Markets - Djibouti to Grow 5% by 2022: Major Players Operating in the Country are Bridgestone, MRF, Michelin, CEAT & Apollo

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The tire market in Djibouti is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2017-2022. Passenger car tire segment was the leading segment in the country's tire market during 2012-2016, and the same trend is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well. Djibouti region is the largest demand generating region for tires in the country. Some of the major players operating in the country's tire market are Bridgestone, MRF, Michelin, CEAT and Apollo, among others.

Backed by increasing disposable income and improving economy, the vehicle fleet size in Djibouti is anticipated to expand over the next five years. Automobile sales in the country are expected to grow on account of anticipated economic recovery and growing infrastructure developments across the country.

Recently, China contracted with the government of Djibouti to install a support base for its naval ships and is planning to build a second major airport in Djibouti, expanding and improving port facilities for commercial shipping and lend USD1 billion to finance other infrastructure projects in Djibouti including a water pipeline and a railway link to neighboring Djibouti.

