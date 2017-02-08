CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TAN) is pleased to announce that Jonathan C. Badger, CPA has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Tanager. John Asel, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Tanager, resigned on February 7, 2017.

Mr. Badger has over 7 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas sector and has experience in corporate finance, private equity, business development, due diligence, financial modeling and analytics. Jonathan cofounded Badger & Badger, LLC, which provides outsourced accounting, tax and CFO services to multiple privately-held, independent midstream and upstream companies. He began his career with Ernst & Young where he audited BP-Alaska, among other E&P firms, while earning his CPA designation. He later transitioned to a Business Development role with BlackBrush Oil & Gas and Texstar Midstream Services in San Antonio, TX. Mr. Badger received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Masters of Science Degree in Finance from Texas A&M University in College Station, TX with honors.

Tom M. Crain, Jr., Interim Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Tanager, stated, "I would like to thank John Asel for the services he provided and in helping to shape the finance and accounting structure, implementing policies and controls, and in helping us to recruit a quality, full-time Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to have Jonathan as a member of the Tanager team. He will be a perfect fit for Tanager's aggressive growth strategy, and ultimately future success."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN".

