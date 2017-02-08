

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday despite government data confirming a gargantuan build in U.S. oil inventories last week.



The EIA reported U.S. stock piles surged 13.5 million barrels last week, roughly in line with yesterday's industry data from the American Petroleum Institute.



However, gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly fell, signaling that demand for crude oil will rise in the coming weeks.



While U.S. firms are ramping up production, OPEC is complying with its deal to curb output, Platts reported.



WTI oil futures settled at $52.34/bbl on Nymex, up 17 cents, or 0.3%. Prices have bounced around the $53 a barrel mark for the past month, unable to sustain any direction.



