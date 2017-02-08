According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global patient monitoring equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

The market research analysis categorizes the global patient monitoring equipment market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Homecare settings

Hospitals and clinics

Hospitals influence the growth of the market as they are the key end-users of patient monitoring equipment. Manufacturers of patient monitoring equipment focus on marketing their products to hospitals to improve the brand image and thereby expand their product reach.

Hospitals are also looking to increase efficiency by adopting these devices for vital signs monitoring in individuals with chronic conditions. Hospitals have increased the demand for equipment that is used in emergency and ICU departments. Most hospitals have budget constraints and are required to reduce medical expenses. Hence, they prefer multiparameter patient monitoring equipment, as opposed to purchasing high-end patient monitoring systems.

ASCs

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research, "There is an increased need to monitorchronic conditions outside hospitals. The growing focus toward offering more consumer-friendly outpatient services at remote locations has increased the demand for ASCs."

In the US, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) emphasizes on reducing overall hospital costs. This has led to the growth of ASC providers who offer better patient care at lower costs. In European countries, such as the UK, Tenet Healthcare, a hospital group company, announced that it would spend more than USD 580 million and form a joint venture with United Surgical Partners International to build a short stay surgical center in the UK. In APAC countries, such as India, ASCs or day surgeries are an emerging trend. The low cost of treatment compared to hospitals is leading many people to adopt ASCs, which in turn, will boost the growth of the patient monitoring systems market.

Homecare settings

The homecare setting is a new trend and the fastest growing segment in the healthcare industry. In this segment, a skilled professional provides treatment to patients in their homes under the direction of physicians. This segment generates demand for remote and portable patient monitoring products. Portable patient monitoring equipment uses remote monitoring wireless technology.

With the growth of the geriatric population (people aged 60 or more), care dependency is also growing. According to the European Commission, in 2012, the geriatric population in Europe was 502 million, which is expected to reach to 517 million by 2020.

"As the incidence of diabetes and blood pressure is growing in the geriatric population, there will be increase in care dependency, for which the homecare setting is required, says Srinivas."

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's healthcare and life sciences market research analysts in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical

