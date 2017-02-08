PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of 11 employees into higher leadership positions.

"We're fortunate to have a talented and engaged team of employees at TruStone Financial," said Tim Bosiacki, Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to create a culture of growth and success, not only for the credit union itself but for our employees and their professional development."

The following employees from TruStone Financial and Mortgage Lending Services, LLC., a TruStone Financial company, were promoted.

TruStone Financial

Kacie Osten, VP, Director of WI Branches

Jessica Annis, AVP, Internal Auditor

David Christensen, AVP, Secondary Market Manager

Taylor Ritchie, AVP, Staff Development Manager

Matt Ronning, AVP, Branch Manager (Rogers)

Eric Benson, AVP, Branch Manager (Highland)

Stuart Kuzik, AVP, Commercial Loan Officer I

Mortgage Lending Services, LLC.

Frank Planton, VP, Sales Manager

Terri Bailey, AVP, Underwriting Manager

Tom Theisen, AVP, Production Manager

Kristen Ringler, AVP, Compliance & QC Manager

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.16 billion and exceeding 102,000 members. There are 13 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

Contact:

Katie Grindeland

Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002

Katie.Grindeland@TruStone.org