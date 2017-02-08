The global semi-automatic motorcycles marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global semi-automatic motorcyclesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on transmission type, which are dual clutch transmission (DCT) and other transmissions. The other transmissions segment dominated the market with close to 84% of the market share in 2016.

"Semi-automatic motorcycles are easier to ride as the riders need not engage the clutch while shifting gears. The adoption of motorcycles by baby boomers and female riders is increasing in developed regions like North America," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a leadautomotive manufacturingresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's automotive research analysts segment the global semi-automatic motorcycles market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

In 2016, with a market share of close to 46%, EMEA emerged as the market leader in the global semi-automatic motorcycles market, followed by the Americas with over 40% and APAC with a little over 14% of the total market share.

Semi-automatic motorcycles market in EMEA

The demand for semi-automatic motorcycles is growing due to the comfort offered to the rider. Also, the increased penetration of scooters will compel individuals in the region to prefer clutch-less systems. The semi-automatic motorcycles market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18%.

The presence of BMW Motorrad provides prospects for semi-automatic motorcycle market in the region as the company has BMW Gear Shift Assistant Pro as fitment in selected variants. Germany is the prime market for the company, followed by the US. Also, Ducati, which has developed the DQS system for clutch-less operation, has a strong presence in Europe. Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are the notable markets for the Ducati, with Italy witnessing 53% growth in sales during 2015.

"The other factor that is crucial for wide adoption of the clutch-less motorcycles in Europe is the preference for two-wheelers instead of a car, due to high traffic and less pollution. People across Europe depend on two-wheelers for their daily commute to and from the workplace," says Siddharth.

Semi-automatic motorcycles market in Americas

The semi-automatic motorcycle market in the Americas is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21%. In 2016, US and Canada were the major contributors to the semi-automatic motorcycles market in the Americas. The demand in this region is mainly fueled by the demand for ultra-luxury motorcycles. Individuals in North America buy motorcycles for touring and leisure riding, rather than for daily commute. Semi-automatic motorcycles are comfortable and offer the same performance characteristics while touring. The steady growth in the motorcycle market in this region will provide growth prospects of the semi-automatic motorcycle market during the forecast period.

Semi-automatic motorcycle market in APAC

The semi-automatic motorcycles market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the prominent countries for the semi-automatic motorcycles market in APAC. Australia and New Zealand are the other countries that are witnessing a continuous adoption of ultra-luxury motorcycles. The popularity of racing culture and the acceptance of new technologies is fostering the demand for ultra-luxury motorcycles. Factors such as rising HNWI population and rising population of younger individuals with high disposable income are fueling the growth of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles.

The top vendors in the global semi-automatic motorcycles market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Honda

BMW Motorrad

Yamaha Motor Company

Ducati

