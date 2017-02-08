This IT-Notice contains a technical overview and implementation process of a Two Factor Authentication solution, 2FA, for NFM Web. This information is directed primarily to IT staff, secondarily to the end users.



Introduction



As previously communicated, Nasdaq is in a process of implementing a 2FA solution in order to streamline the login procedure to all our web-based applications. First applications to adapt 2FA were CMS Web and TRACK, and we are now about to start the next phase, implementation of 2FA for NFM Web.



The 2FA solution to be implemented is provided by SafeNet and can be used on smartphones, tablets and/or computers. Once 2FA implementation is completed, users will be authenticated with username, password and a one-time passcode generated by the SafeNet MobilePASS app/software.



Timeline



The enrollment period of 2FA for NFM Web will open inMarch 2017 with an expected completion in June 2017. When the enrollment period starts, users will be requested to enroll as part of the standard login procedure to NFM Web.



Users will have a maximum of ten (10) login attempts available using the old authentication method (username & password only) before the enrollment to 2FA is mandated.



Enrollment prerequisites



Before the enrollment of 2FA, all device(s) to be used for creation of one-time passcodes should be prepared for the MobilePASS app/software and token installation. For easy and trouble-free usage we recommend the use of smartphones, but local software installations are also possible:



-- Smartphones/Tablets - Download the app SafeNet MobilePASS from your Apple App Store, Blackberry AppWorld or the Android Play Store -- Desktop computers - Download the applicable SafeNet MobilePASS from SafeNet's webpage . There are two versions available: One version for installation and another for download and execution directly (portable USB flash memory)



NOTE: The initial installation of MobilePASS app/software requires local administrative privileges. If the end user is not allowed to install the app/software, please make it available on the verified platform. After the installation has been completed, the usage of the app/software does not require administrative privileges



NOTE: SafeNet MobilePASS app/software can be installed already now but please note that the tokens will be issued as part of the enrollment process



Preparatory steps



Provided the preparatory steps described further down have been taken, the enrollment process will be fully self-service i.e. the end user can enroll without assistance of Nasdaq or an administrator.



The following preparatory steps are recommended before the enrollment period starts:



1. Identify the NFM Web users within your company. Nasdaq can assist with this if needed 2. Inform all NFM Web users of the upcoming change and the enrollment process 3. Please mark email address bbsupport@nasdaq.com as "trusted" in order to avoid information to be lost in the junkmail or hit by a firewall 4. Decide which device(s) should be used for each NFM Web user



Contact details for assistance



Please visit our 2FA website for latest updates regarding the 2FA project: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/2fa



For questions or concerns regarding 2FA or over the supported platforms for the SafeNet MobilePASS, please contact Technical Support: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6280



For NFM Web user or password questions, please contact BB Support: bbsupport@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7400



Best regards,?



BB Support



+46 8 405 7400 bbsupport@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614093