New report concludes that auto finance faces significant disruption as innovative technologies link lenders and borrowers in new digital ecosystem

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --White Clarke Group, the leading provider in automotive and asset finance software solutions, announced today the publication of their latest Global Technology Report 2017 Auto Finance in the New Digital Ecosystem.



The report, and accompanying summary video, draws important conclusions from discussions between technology experts and senior delegates from the world's largest captive finance providers at White Clarke Group's annual Auto Captives Summit which took place in London in November 2016.

The summit identified four main elements that are driving the new digital ecosystem. These elements, which the report describes in detail, include:

The changing nature of the customer base;

The transformational nature of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots and Blockchain;

The accelerating pace of technology causing disruption to traditional business models;

The growing threat from cybersecurity and ever-growing regulatory and security demands.

Brendan Gleeson, Group CEO of White Clarke Group, summed up delegates' findings.

"We are in an age of 'connected intelligence', surrounded by a range of products and services which link together to make up a digital ecosystem.

We are experiencing an explosion of innovation, which has a profound impact on how we interact with each other, and how businesses build and maintain a relationship with their customers.

To succeed in the new ecosystem, organizations must adapt fast -learning new skills, staying abreast of new technology and developing new models for the delivery of finance to avoid the threat from disruptors."

Download a free copy of Auto Finance in the New Digital Ecosystem, and watch the summary video at www.whiteclarkegroup.com

About the company

White Clarke Group is the global first-class provider in end-to-end automotive and asset finance software solutions and consulting services. Clients include: GM Financial, Toyota Financial Services, Volkswagen Financial Services, Daimler Financial Services, Ford Credit, BMW Financial Services and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

White Clarke Group's annual Auto Captives Summit takes place every November 2017 in London. Register for more details and view previous events at: www.autocaptives.com.

