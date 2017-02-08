Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company"), the leading global producer of Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives, and NEO Chemical, a Russian distributor have announced a distribution agreement for Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives, VeoVa™ Vinyl Esters and Cardura™ Glycidyl Esters in the Russian Federation.

NEO Chemical will represent Hexion VAD B.V., a subsidiary of Hexion, and its Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives product line, which is used in a wide range of applications including automotive and transportation coatings, fuel and mining additives.

NEO Chemical is a high-performance company and a leading distributor of qualitative chemical materials committed toward developing professional knowledge and skills, while dynamically progressing together with partners. NEO Chemical has seven offices and warehouses on the territory of the Russian Federation (Dzerzhinsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk), and also four representative offices abroad (Germany, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China) to organize effective cooperation with its customers and suppliers. The NEO Chemical staff has been trained on the Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives product portfolio at the Hexion's research and development facility near Brussels, Belgium.

"We are pleased to establish this partnership with NEO Chemical," said Harold Schweitzer, Vice President and General Manager, Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives. "Our Versatics business unit is the number one global supplier of Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives primarily to the polymer, paints, coatings and adhesives markets and this distribution agreement will further support our efforts to serve the growing Russian Federation market. Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives are excellent intermediates, building blocks and monomers enabling the production of cost-competitive emulsions, high solids and waterborne resins. These resins, in turn, facilitate the trend towards low V.O.C. and environmentally-preferable finishes. From protecting the coating on your car to improving the strength and durability of concrete, Versatic product-based compounds have a well-established track record of performance."

Many other products and applications, such as adhesives, decorative paints, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, peroxides, catalysts, preservatives, adhesives, lubricants, and cosmetics currently benefit from the incorporation of Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives chemistry.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in specialty chemicals. Hexion Inc. serves multiple global markets such as the automotive, paints, coatings, wood and industrial markets through a broad range of specialty products and technical support for customers. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

