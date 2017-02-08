Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the February 15 meeting of its Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies. The committee will discuss secondary market liquidity for Regulation A companies and reporting companies not listed on an exchange, and explore why more companies may be choosing to stay private. It also will consider recommendations on corporate board diversity and on the treatment of so-called "finders" that assist companies in capital raising activities.

The February 15 meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. It will be webcast live on the SEC's website and archived on the website for later viewing.

The committee provides a formal mechanism for the SEC to receive advice and recommendations on privately held small businesses and publicly traded companies with a market capitalization less than $250 million.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the committee may submit comments electronically or on paper. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions to Brent Fields, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-27, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.





AGENDA