Technavio analysts forecast the corporate online language learning market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the corporate online language learning market in Europe for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from the sales of online language learning products and services provided by language learning institutions.

The research report by Technavio on the corporate online language learning market in Europe provides an analysis on the key leading countries (France, Germany, and the UK) and segmentation based on deployment (on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment).

On-premise deployment is the more popular segment of the corporate online language learning market in Europe. These solutions can be easily installed and customized, and most of the corporate sector has already adopted the on-premise deployment solutions.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the corporate online language learning market in Europe:

Changes in workforce structure

Increased trade with emerging economies

Growing implementation of language cloud services

Changes in workforce structure

"Companies in Europe are focusing on improving the collaboration between project and task management teams both locally and globally. With increasing globalization, companies have a global presence, which necessitates investments in language learning programs to ease the learning process for employees from varied backgrounds," says Jhansi Mary, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for education technology research.

Online language learning aids corporations to achieve business development, improve customer service, and accelerate sales. Additionally, this platform also helps companies to collaborate with foreign clients while fostering stronger relationships, especially with large corporations. Training modules are available online, creating greater demand for online language learning.

Increased trade with emerging economies

The EU is building strong trade relationships with emerging economies to strengthen their economy by 2020. This will lead to a higher movement of the workforce and stronger communication requirements with these countries. Effective communication between these regions will be imperative for a business to flourish, which highlights the requirement in the region for online language learning platforms. Many companies are opting for this model to improve the language skills of employees as it is cost-effective and provides a flexible learning environment to employees.

Growing implementation of language cloud services

"Cloud-based learning environments has established itself as a smooth and effective knowledge delivery platform. This is causing a shift in the entire education ecosystem of storing, managing, and accessing information databases towards the cloud, which is playing an important role in boosting the growth of the online language learning market," says Jhansi.

The swiftness of implementation and decreased necessity of capital expenses are the key benefits of implementing software-as-a-service(SaaS)-based solutions. Most organizations are shifting to SaaS-based learning management systems to impart language education, thereby driving market growth.

