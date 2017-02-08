

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $89.90 million, or $0.86 per share. This was higher than $75.97 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $89.90 Mln. vs. $75.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



