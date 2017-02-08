

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $172.4 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $137.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $801.1 million. This was up from $666.3 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $172.4 Mln. vs. $137.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $801.1 Mln vs. $666.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.39 - $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $822 - $826 Mln



