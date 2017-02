Torchmark Corporation To Present At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison will present Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference in New York City. Torchmark's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live at:

www.torchmarkcorp.com

on the Investors/Calls and Meetings page, under "Management Presentations"

or

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2017/id64105197303.cfm

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.