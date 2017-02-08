sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,375 Euro		-0,086
-1,57 %
WKN: A1H5YX ISIN: CA48213W1014 Ticker-Symbol: 1JE 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC5,375-1,57 %