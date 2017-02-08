

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $75.35 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $65.28 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.91 billion. This was down from $1.96 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $75.35 Mln. vs. $65.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX