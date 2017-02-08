CHESTERFIELD, MO--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV) announced that CardioSentials® heart health supplement has earned a U.S. patent. Reliv first shared the achievement with the company's distributors via a podcast featuring Dr. Carl Hastings, Chief Scientific Officer and the product's creator. Listen to the podcast.

CardioSentials' patented formula contains ingredients shown to support cardiovascular health, including 1.5 grams of phytosterols, in line with the American Heart Association's recommendation of 1.0 to 2.0 grams daily to reduce heart disease risk. Additional ingredients include policosanol, shown to support healthy cholesterol levels and coronary blood flow; CoQ10, a heart-protective antioxidant produced naturally by the body; and OptiBerry®, a patented blend of berry extracts shown to relax arterial walls and increase circulation.

A study published in the Journal of Complementary and Integrative Medicine showed CardioSentials to be effective in lowering risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial tested individuals taking statin medications and participants not on statins. For both groups, participants taking CardioSentials significantly reduced total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as increased HDL (good) cholesterol and lowered blood glucose levels. View complete study.

"CardioSentials is a powerful addition to any heart health regimen," said Hastings. "The formula brings together a uniquely effective blend of ingredients to deliver real, measurable results. And now we have both a patent and a clinical trial to prove it."

CardioSentials becomes the sixth currently patented Reliv nutritional formula, joining Arthaffect® for joint health, GlucAffect® for blood sugar management, ProVantage® for athletic performance, ReversAge® for anti-aging nutrition and 24K® for energy and focus. Four other Reliv products have also earned patents, but these patents have since expired: Cellebrate® for weight loss, FibRestore® for digestive health, Innergize!® for performance nutrition and Reliv Classic® for essential daily nutrition. In addition, Reliv, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SL Technology, Inc., holds several patents related to lunasin, the active component in LunaRich X'.

"CardioSentials marks the ninth product patent Dr. Carl has earned during his distinguished career at Reliv," said Ryan Montgomery, President. "Those of us in the nutrition industry know what a truly remarkable accomplishment that is. His cutting-edge work is the reason Reliv is known as the home of patented nutrition."

About Reliv International, Inc.

