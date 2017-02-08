

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced the company has updated certain components of its 2017 earnings guidance in light of its recently announced debt offerings. Net income per share is now expected to be in a range of $1.34 - $1.40, compared to previous outlook of $1.41 - $1.47.



For 2017, the company now targets core FFO per share of $3.44 - $3.50, up from prior outlook of $3.42- $3.48. NAREIT FFO per share is now expected to be in a range of $3.33 - $3.39 compared to prior outlook of $3.40 - $3.46.



