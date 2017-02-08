VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of 11.5 cents per unit for January 2017. The distribution will be payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2017 and will be paid on February 28, 2017. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

