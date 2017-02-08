Global procurement intelligence advisory firm SpendEdge(a unit of Infiniti Research), announced today that their team of sourcing professionals are scheduled to present a webinar titled 'Agile P2P: A Roadmap for an Efficient Procurement Processon Feb. 15-16.

In today's dynamic business environment with fast changing consumer needs, organizations are driven towards adopting proactive and agile P2P processes. An agile process helps buyers streamline their procurement process, enhance staff productivity, bolster policy enforcement and control, and enhance collaboration with vendors. This webinar aims to provide organizations a roadmap to identify and reduce maverick spending, boost analytics and data access, and increase the efficiency of other automated processes being used.

The 45 minute webinar will cover the following:

How to optimize P2P processes to ensure an agile end-to-end procurement cycle and efficient order processing

Exploring the role of digitization in improving stakeholder collaboration

Burgeoning focus on analytics and reporting to improve visibility of procurement expenditure to ensure focused spend control

Revolutionizing and automating procurement strategies of an organization through e-procurement

How P2P solution providers are differentiating themselves from established competitors in the market by providing innovative offerings and pricing structures to attract small and mid-sized buyers

Speaker Profiles

Sanya Sehgal: Sanya works with the sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has 2+ years of experience in working across sectors such as media, pharmaceutical, automotive, and industrial services in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modelling, etc. Prior to joining Infiniti, Sanya was associated with ICICI Bank and Genpact. Sanya has a Master's degree in Business Management, specializing in Finance, and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics.

Ashwin Mehta: Ashwinis a part of the sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 1.5+ years of work experience in business development, strategic sourcing, and procurement. He has worked on projects across sectors such as, telecom, consumer goods, machine learning, robotics, pharmaceuticals, legal services, renewable energy, and media in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, quantitative market analysis, etc. Prior to joining Infiniti Research, Ashwin was a part of the Wealth Management team of ICICI Bank Ltd., and the Consulting and Valuation division of Cushman Wakefield. Ashwin has a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree with honors in Economics.

Webinar Details

For NA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1497052531803488259 Webinar ID 938-622-563 Date and Time Thu, Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CST Duration 45 min

For EMEA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7365934439080763139 Webinar ID 247-141-019 Date and Time Wed, Feb 15, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM GMT Duration 45 min

About US

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our research solution coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our services are aligned to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.

