

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) announced, looking forward, the company is projecting a further decline in its profitability and to be marginally profitable at the operating income level on a consolidated basis for 2017. The company expects organic capital expenditures to total between $90 million and $120 million.



'Below the operating income line, we are projecting a loss from our equity investment in the Medusa Spar as production has declined, and our interest expense is expected to be slightly higher in 2017 than 2016 due to higher rates and less interest being capitalized. Operationally, we anticipate declines in profitability to occur in ROVs and Subsea Products, due primarily to the relatively strong adjusted operating results generated by these segments during the first half of 2016. We expect our Subsea Products operating margins to be in the mid- to high-single digit range considering the cost restructuring measures taken during the fourth quarter. Our Subsea Projects segment is expected to have another challenging year,' Kevin McEvoy, CEO of Oceaneering, stated.



Oceaneering believes its first quarter results will be considerably lower than its adjusted fourth quarter results due to a continuation of weak demand for services and products, exacerbated by seasonality.



'We expect sequentially lower operating income primarily from our Asset Integrity business segment, and higher Unallocated Expenses. We also expect a discrete additional income tax provision in accordance with a new accounting standard associated with our share based incentive plan,' Kevin McEvoy said.



