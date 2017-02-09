BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 --

-- $291.0 million in sales, up 12.3% in Q4 and $1,197.3 million, up 13.4%(1) for 2016; -- 16 stores added to the network through 4 business acquisitions and a greenfield store in Q4, resulting in a total of 50 new stores for 2016; -- Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)(3) improved by 100 basis points ("bps") to 8.7% for Q4 and 190 bps to 9% for 2016. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unless otherwise indicated in this Press release, all amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

"We are pleased with our sales and earnings growth in the quarter. In Canada, we returned to positive organic growth with the Prairies strengthening. Total sales of FinishMaster US were up 17.7%; excluding the impact of the product line changeover, organic sales would have been approximately 4.1%." said Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select. "We continue to make great progress building the business at FinishMaster US, and expanding our coverage of the market. In Canada, we are investing in the future, building the BUMPER TO BUMPER® brand, for both independent customers and corporates stores, as well as expanding the newly launched FINISHMASTER® brand nationally. We continue to be highly committed to building our business for the long term through balanced profitable growth and the expansion of both networks." added Henry Buckley.

(The 2016 results in dollars vary compared to last year's figures, since the twelve-month period of 2015 included five months of operations from the net assets of Uni-Select USA, Inc. and Beck/Arnley Worldparts, Inc., sold on June 1, 2015 ("sale of the net assets").)

For further information about the Corporation's use of the non-IFRS measures identified in this press release, refer to "Non-IFRS financial measures" and "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" sections.

------------------------------------------------ FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ------------------------------------------------ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 290,986 259,221 1,197,319 1,355,434 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (2) 24,570 23,970 106,848 (53,322) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA margin (2) 8.4% 9.2% 8.9% (3.9%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA (2) 25,350 20,023 107,628 96,603 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 8.7% 7.7% 9.0% 7.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted earnings (2) 13,068 11,044 58,638 56,839 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share (4) 0.30 0.33 1.37 (0.94) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted earnings per share (2) (4) 0.31 0.26 1.38 1.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Excluding sales of net assets of Uni-Select USA, Inc. and Beck/Arnley Worldparts, Inc. sold on June 1, 2015. (2) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" and the "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" sections for further details. (3) Refer to table above for EBITDA margin. (4) 2-for-1 stock split of common shares was effected on May 11, 2016 for shareholders of record as at May 6, 2016. To reflect the effect of the stock split, information pertaining to the number of common shares has been retroactively restated.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter were $291.0 million, a 12.3% increase, mainly driven by the sales generated from recent business acquisitions, for the most part in the US, representing an increase of 15.3%. On an organic basis, consolidated sales decreased by 1.1%, mainly due to the product line changeover in the Paint and Related Products (US) segment, and partially compensated by the performance of the Western provinces in the Automotive Products (Canada) segment, which regained some strength. Excluding the impact of the product line changeover, consolidated organic growth would have been approximately 2.8%.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA of $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $24.0 million last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 8.7%, up 100 bps compared to 2015. EBITDA margin enhancement was driven by a combination of optimized buying conditions as well as reduced bonus and other incentive plans following the rightsizing of the corporate office. These factors were partially offset by negative synergies following the sale of net assets, higher professional fees notably for the acquisitions and integration-related costs, and ongoing investments related to the corporate stores initiatives.

Net earnings were $12.7 million compared to $13.9 million last year. Once adjusted for non-recurring items, earnings were 18.3% better than last year and reached $13.1 million and adjusted earnings per share grew by 19.2% from $0.26 in 2015 to $0.31.

Cash flow from operating activities generated an additional $72.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 2015, mainly from additional vendor financing activities and increased operating income.

Segmented Results

The Paint and Related Products (US) segment recorded sales of $180.8 million, up 17.7% from 2015, strengthened by the recent business acquisitions. The negative organic growth of 2.5% is mainly due to the implementation of a product line changeover. Excluding this impact, organic growth would have been approximately 4.1%. The segment EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were 12.0%, up 130 bps from last year's adjusted EBITDA margin. The improvement is a direct result from the optimized buying conditions, partially offset by an evolving revenue mix, acquisition and integration related costs as well as lower cost absorption due to the negative organic growth.

Sales for the Automotive Products (in Canada for 2016) segment were up 4.3% to $110.2 million, from $105.7 million in 2015, mainly driven by recent business acquisitions. Organic sales increased by 1.0% driven by the Western provinces and partially offset by a reduced volume from existing customers in relation to softer economic conditions in the rest of Canada. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for this segment amounted to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared respectively to $13.0 million and $7.1 million last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 5.0% from 6.7% in 2015, attributable to a different revenue mix, ongoing investments required in relation to the corporate store initiative, including the BUMPER TO BUMPER branding, and integration costs, net of synergies, pertaining to recent business acquisitions.

TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD RESULTS

Consolidated sales for the twelve-month period were $1,197.3 million, a 11.7% decrease, mainly due to the sale of the net assets in 2015. Consolidated sales grew 13.4% compared to last year, once sales of net assets sold are excluded. Sales generated from recent business acquisitions representing $157.9 million or 15.0% exceeded the impact of the Canadian dollar on its conversion to US dollar, which penalized sales by $14.2 million or 1.4%. On an organic basis, consolidated sales grew by 0.2%, supported by existing customer growth and net customer recruitment in the Paint and Related Products (US) segment, which was partially offset by the product line changeover and the softness of the economic conditions in the Automotive Products (Canada) segment.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA of $106.8 million for the twelve-month period of 2016, compared to a negative EBITDA of $53.3 million last year affected by impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets. The adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 9.0%, up 190 bps when compared to 2015. That enhancement was driven by the sale of net assets bearing a lower margin compared to the remaining operations, optimized buying conditions, reduced bonus and other incentives plans in relation to the rightsizing of the corporate office, as well as accretive business acquisitions. These factors were partially offset by negative synergies following the sale of net assets, ongoing investments related to the corporate stores initiatives as well as acquisitions and integration related costs.

Net earnings were $58.3 million compared to a net loss of $40.2 million last year which was affected by impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets. Adjusted earnings amounted to $58.6 million, up 3.2% from last year, while adjusted earnings per share increased by 3.8% from $1.33 in 2015 to $1.38 as the benefits from recent business acquisitions compensated for the impact of the sale of net assets.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by $117.7 million compared to 2015, due to the benefit of additional vendor financing activities, lower investment in inventory, income tax refunds and higher operating income.

Segmented Results

The Paint and Related Products (US) segment recorded sales of $752.9 million, up 21.7% from 2015, strengthened by the recent business acquisitions. The organic growth of 1.1% is a direct result from the sales team efforts, which counteract the impact of the product line changeover. Excluding this impact, organic growth would have been approximately 3.8%. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for this segment amounted to $93.4 million for the twelve-month period compared, respectively, to $70.0 million and $70.4 million last year. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin reached 12.4%, up 100 bps from last year. This performance is notably attributable to optimized buying conditions and the contribution from recent accretive business acquisitions.

Sales for the Automotive Products segment were $444.5 million, compared to $736.6 million in the prior year. Sales increased by 1.6% compared to 2015, once sales of the net assets sold are excluded. Sales from recent business acquisitions exceeded the effect of the Canadian dollar which had a negative impact, on its conversion to US dollar, of $14.2 million on sales or 3.2%. Organic sales in Canada decreased by 1.1% in the twelve-month period due to a reduced volume from existing customers in relation to the softer economic conditions, delivery delays on some products and reduction in benefits from price increases compared to 2015. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $26.6 million compared, respectively, to ($103.9 million) and $36.9 million in 2015. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 6.0%, up 100 bps from 5.0% in 2015, an increase attributable to the weaker performance from the operations sold on June 1, 2015. The increase is partially offset by reduced fixed-cost absorption resulting from the negative organic growth, ongoing investments required in relation to the corporate store initiative, reduction in benefits from price increases compared to 2015 as well as acquisition and integration costs pertaining to recent business acquisitions.

DIVIDENDS

On February 8, 2017, the Uni-Select Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.085 per share payable on April 18, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2017. This dividend is an eligible dividend for tax purposes.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this Press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year 2016 are available in the "Investors" section on the Corporation's website at uniselect.com as well as on SEDAR at sedar.com. The Corporation's Annual Report may also be found on these websites as well as other information related to Uni-Select, including its Annual Information Form.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The information included in this Press release contains certain measures that are inconsistent with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

Organic growth - This measure consists of quantifying the increase in pro forma consolidated sales between two given periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, sales and disposals of stores, net assets sold, exchange-rate fluctuations and when necessary, the variance in the number of billing days. This measure enables Uni-Select to evaluate the intrinsic trend in the sales generated by its operational base in comparison with the rest of the market. Determining the rate of organic growth, based on findings that Management regards as reasonable, may differ from the actual rate of organic growth.

EBITDA - This measure represents net earnings excluding finance costs, depreciation and amortization, equity income and income taxes. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service and incur debt. It should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to sales or net earnings, as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share - Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to assess EBITDA, net earnings and net earnings per share from operating activities, excluding certain adjustments, net of income taxes (for adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share), which may affect the comparability of the Corporation's financial results. Management considers that these measures are more representative of the Corporation's operational performance and more appropriate in providing additional information. These adjustments include, among other things, restructuring and other charges, impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets and costs related to the closure and disposal of stores. The exclusion of these items does not indicate that they are non-recurring.

EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin - The EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of the EBITDA to sales. The adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to sales.

Total net debt - This measure consists of long-term debt, including the portion due within a year, net of cash.

The following table presents a reconciliation of organic growth.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fourth quarter Twelve-month period ========================================================================== 2016 2015 2016 2015 -------------------------------------------- United States 180,758 153,558 752,864 918,078 Canada 110,228 105,663 444,455 437,356 -------------------------------------------- Sales 290,986 259,221 1,197,319 1,355,434 -------------------------------------------- Sales from net assets sold - - - (299,267) -------------------------------------------- Sales net of sales from net 290,986 259,221 1,197,319 1,056,167 assets sold -------------------------------------------- % % -------------------------------------------- Sales variance 31,765 12.3 141,152 13.4 Conversion effect of the 266 0.1 14,244 1.4 Canadian dollar Number of billing days 3,301 1.3 (979) (0.1) Impact of net assets sold 1,405 0.5 5,430 0.5 Acquisitions and others (39,570) (15.3) (157,939) (15.0) -------------------------------------------- Consolidated organic growth (2,833) (1.1) 1,908 0.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fourth quarter Twelve-month period ============================================================================ 2016 2015 % 2016 2015 % -------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) Income tax expense (recovery) 5,487 5,213 28,137 (32,814) Equity loss - 629 - 533 Depreciation and amortization 5,224 3,334 15,962 13,174 Finance costs, net 1,164 853 4,484 6,006 -------------------------------------------- EBITDA 24,570 23,970 106,848 (53,322) Restructuring and other charges (746) 1,932 (746) 5,328 Impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets - (2,578) - 144,968 Additional liabilities related to the sale of net assets (1) 1,526 - 1,526 - Net gains on the purchase of the remaining interests in joint ventures (2) - (3,301) - (3,301) Expenses related to the network optimization and to the closure and disposal of stores (3) - - - 2,930 -------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA 25,350 20,023 26.6 107,628 96,603 11.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.7% 7.7% 9.0% 7.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) These liabilities are related to additional workers' compensation insurance claims for former employees of Uni-Select USA, Inc. and Beck/Arnley Worldparts, Inc. sold on June 1, 2015, for which the Corporation remains liable after the disposition. (2) Net gains were generated by revaluating the fair value of non- controlling equity interest in the acquirees that were held immediately before obtaining control. (3) Consist primarily of handling and freight expenses required to relocate inventory.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fourth quarter Twelve-month period ============================================================================ 2016 2015 % 2016 2015 % ----------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders, as reported 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) Restructuring and other charges, net of taxes (539) 1,406 (539) 4,026 Impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets, net of taxes - (2,058) - 93,529 Additional liabilities related to the sale of net assets, net of taxes 912 - 912 - Net gains on the purchase of the remaining interests in joint ventures, net of taxes - (2,245) - (2,245) Expenses related to the network optimization and to the closure and disposal of stores, net of taxes - - - 1,750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted earnings 13,068 11,044 18.3 58,638 56,839 3.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders, as reported 0.30 0.33 1.37 (0.94) Restructuring and other charges, net of taxes (0.01) 0.03 (0.01) 0.10 Impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets, net of taxes - (0.05) - 2.18 Additional liabilities related to the sale of net assets, net of taxes 0.02 - 0.02 - Net gains on the purchase of the remaining interests in joint ventures, net of taxes - (0.05) - (0.05) Expenses related to the network optimization and to the closure and disposal of stores, net of taxes - - - 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted earnings per share 0.31 0.26 19.2 1.38 1.33 3.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The conversion effect of the Canadian dollar into US dollar had no impact on earnings per share for the quarter compared to the same period of 2015, while the effect for the twelve-month period was $0.02 compared to the same period last year.

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of US dollars, Quarter ended Year ended except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, ============================================================================ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Sales 290,986 259,221 1,197,319 1,355,434 Purchases, net of changes in inventories 198,342 181,689 830,717 952,817 ------------------------------------------------ Gross margin 92,644 77,532 366,602 402,617 Employee benefits 44,974 42,272 175,621 213,666 Other operating expenses 23,846 11,936 84,879 91,977 Restructuring and other charges (746) 1,932 (746) 5,328 Impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets - (2,578) - 144,968 ------------------------------------------------ Earnings (loss) before finance costs, depreciation and amortization, equity loss and income taxes 24,570 23,970 106,848 (53,322) ------------------------------------------------ Finance costs, net 1,164 853 4,484 6,006 Depreciation and amortization 5,224 3,334 15,962 13,174 ------------------------------------------------ Earnings (loss) before equity loss and income taxes 18,182 19,783 86,402 (72,502) Equity loss - (629) - (533) ------------------------------------------------ Earnings (loss) before income taxes 18,182 19,154 86,402 (73,035) Income tax expense (recovery) 5,487 5,213 28,137 (32,814) ------------------------------------------------ Net earnings (loss) 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) ================================================ Earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.30 0.33 1.37 (0.94) Diluted 0.30 0.32 1.36 (0.94) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 42,219 42,872 42,435 42,778 Diluted 42,472 43,060 42,693 42,778 ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter ended Year ended (In thousands of US dollars) December 31, December 31, ============================================================================ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Net earnings (loss) 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) ------------------------------------------------ Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will subsequently be reclassified to net earnings (loss): Effective portion of changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (net of income tax of $29 in 2015)) - - - (78) Net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges transferred to earnings (net of income tax of $167 in 2015)) - - - 452 Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of financial statements to the presentation currency (net of income tax of nil in 2016 ($6,689 for the quarter and year in 2015)) (4,500) (3,285) 6,229 (16,247) Unrealized exchange losses on the translation of debt designated as a hedge of net investments in foreign operations (net of income tax of $6,200 for the quarter and year in 2015) - (3,491) - (13,748) ------------------------------------------------ (4,500) (6,776) 6,229 (29,621) Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings (loss): Remeasurements of long- term employee benefit obligations (net of income tax of $276 and $745 for the quarter and year ($225 and $118 in 2015)) 3,164 (1,247) 1,940 (321) ------------------------------------------------ Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,336) (8,023) 8,169 (29,942) ------------------------------------------------ Comprehensive income (loss) 11,359 5,918 66,434 (70,163) ================================================ ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Attributable to shareholders --------------------------------------- Equity component of the (In thousands of US dollars, Share Contributed convertible audited) capital surplus debentures ======================================================================== Balance, December 31, 2014 87,238 2,424 1,687 --------------------------------------- Net loss - - - Other comprehensive loss - - - --------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss - - - Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (689) - - Issuance of shares 11,315 - - Convertible debentures redemption - - (1,687) Dividends - - - Stock-based compensation - 1,164 - --------------------------------------- 10,626 1,164 (1,687) --------------------------------------- Balance, December 31, 2015 97,864 3,588 - ======================================= Net earnings - - - Other comprehensive income - - - --------------------------------------- Comprehensive income - - - Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (2,030) - - Issuance of shares 1,090 - - Dividends - - - Stock-based compensation - 672 - --------------------------------------- (940) 672 - --------------------------------------- Balance, December 31, 2016 96,924 4,260 - ======================================= ======================================================================== ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to shareholders ------------------------------------------- Accumulated other (In thousands of US dollars, Retained comprehensive Total audited) earnings income (loss) equity ============================================================================ Balance, December 31, 2014 428,497 (6,850) 512,996 ------------------------------------------- Net loss (40,221) - (40,221) Other comprehensive loss (321) (29,621) (29,942) ------------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss (40,542) (29,621) (70,163) Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (7,058) - (7,747) Issuance of shares - - 11,315 Convertible debentures redemption 1,687 - - Dividends (10,587) - (10,587) Stock-based compensation - - 1,164 ------------------------------------------- (15,958) - (5,855) ------------------------------------------- Balance, December 31, 2015 371,997 (36,471) 436,978 =========================================== Net earnings 58,265 - 58,265 Other comprehensive income 1,940 6,229 8,169 ------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income 60,205 6,229 66,434 Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (20,013) - (22,043) Issuance of shares - - 1,090 Dividends (10,769) - (10,769) Stock-based compensation - - 672 ------------------------------------------- (30,782) - (31,050) ------------------------------------------- Balance, December 31, 2016 401,420 (30,242) 472,362 =========================================== ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter ended Year ended (In thousands of US dollars) December 31, December 31, ============================================================================ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings (loss) 12,695 13,941 58,265 (40,221) Non-cash items: Restructuring and other charges (746) 1,932 (746) 5,328 Impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets - (2,578) - 144,968 Finance costs, net 1,164 853 4,484 6,006 Depreciation and amortization 5,224 3,334 15,962 13,174 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,487 5,213 28,137 (32,814) Amortization of incentives granted to customers 3,968 3,419 14,722 12,532 Other non-cash items 1,449 (944) 1,704 4,277 Changes in working capital items 28,522 (39,660) 17,720 (76,308) Interest paid (1,066) (559) (3,553) (5,330) Income taxes recovery (paid) (1,766) (2,241) 210 (12,426) ------------------------------------------------ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 54,931 (17,290) 136,905 19,186 ------------------------------------------------ INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (15,555) (14,724) (161,839) (40,821) Net cash proceeds from sale of net assets - (4,501) - 321,001 Net balance of purchase price (148) 4,461 (2,173) (1,114) Cash held in escrow 400 (1,961) (11,353) (3,790) Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers (6,426) (2,660) (23,757) (13,282) Reimbursement of advances to merchant members 560 776 1,916 4,141 Dividends received from equity investments - - - 664 Acquisitions of property and equipment (4,790) (2,994) (9,755) (17,150) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 596 90 662 304 Acquisitions and development of intangible assets (2,487) (874) (5,250) (4,948) ------------------------------------------------ Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (27,850) (22,387) (211,549) 245,005 ------------------------------------------------ FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in long-term debt 7,204 100,467 138,965 210,358 Repayment of long-term debt (29,388) (18,104) (101,730) (327,984) Convertible debenture redemption - - - (41,713) Net increase (decrease) in merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund (187) 133 (379) 175 Repurchase and cancellation of shares (362) (152) (22,043) (7,747) Issuance of shares - 2,769 1,090 11,315 Dividends paid (2,731) (2,639) (10,533) (10,570) ------------------------------------------------ Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (25,464) 82,474 5,370 (166,166) ------------------------------------------------ Effects of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash (274) (1,265) 167 (6,700) ------------------------------------------------ Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,343 41,532 (69,107) 91,325 Cash, beginning of period 20,982 49,900 91,432 107 ------------------------------------------------ Cash, end of period 22,325 91,432 22,325 91,432 ================================================ ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of US dollars, audited) December 31, ============================================================================ 2016 2015 ---------------------------- ASSETS Current assets: Cash 22,325 91,432 Cash held in escrow 14,486 3,790 Trade and other receivables 146,130 123,612 Income taxes receivable 16,751 11,053 Inventory 330,808 269,900 Prepaid expenses 8,076 12,671 ---------------------------- Total current assets 538,576 512,458 Investments and advances to merchant members 28,651 14,082 Property and equipment 41,982 30,304 Intangible assets 101,158 65,355 Goodwill 243,807 157,270 Deferred tax assets 22,743 55,681 ---------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 976,917 835,150 ============================ LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 314,550 267,995 Balance of purchase price, net 25,303 6,517 Provision for restructuring and other charges 775 3,983 Dividends payable 2,673 2,485 Current portion of long-term debt and merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 3,817 2,704 ---------------------------- Total current liabilities 347,118 283,684 Long-term employee benefit obligations 16,802 18,033 Long-term debt 130,572 87,722 Merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 5,319 5,531 Derivative financial instruments 359 - Deferred tax liabilities 4,385 3,202 ---------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 504,555 398,172 ---------------------------- EQUITY Share capital 96,924 97,864 Contributed surplus 4,260 3,588 Retained earnings 401,420 371,997 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,242) (36,471) ---------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 472,362 436,978 ---------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 976,917 835,150 ============================ ============================================================================

