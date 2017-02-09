Mobile Growth Marketing Platform YouAppi Opens Office in Japan

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following more than 100% growth in Japan in 2016 and backed by

Japanese investor Global Brains, YouAppi Japan will better serve local Japanese agencies, marketers and publishers

YouAppi, a leading mobile growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, today announced the official opening of YouAppi Japan under the management of Ms. Yoshie Nakabayashi.

Founded in 2012, YouAppi has become one of the leading global growth marketing platforms. From discovery to user acquisition via video, social and other channels through app re-engagement, all with advanced anti-fraud functionality, YouAppi's OneRun' provides a comprehensive mobile growth solution for its customers and partners.

YouAppi has been working with Japanese marketers, agencies and publishers since 2013, and now, with a local office in Tokyo, the company will be more responsive to the needs of its local partners in Japan.

Yoshie Nakabayashi is the Country Manager of YouAppi Japan. She joins YouAppi from Yahoo! Japan, where she served as a Marketing Specialist for the previous three years. Ms. Nakabayashi has a BS degree in Economics from Tokyo's prestigious Waseda University. Mr. Tetsuya Mizutani will serve as Account Manager at YouAppi Japan.

"What attracted me to YouAppi is the company's strong growth in Japan and Asia, and the comprehensive technology-driven OneRun solution, which addresses all the needs of marketers, agencies and publishers in our increasingly mobile world," said Yoshie Nakabayashi, the Country Manager for YouAppi Japan. "I'm excited to be joining this global marketing organization and to enable Japan's leading brands, agencies and publishers to benefit from our pre-eminent mobile growth marketing platform."

"A year after closing our B Funding Round which was earmarked for Asia, I'm excited that we delivered nearly 600% growth in the region in 2016, and are now opening a strategically important office in Tokyo," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. "With the Japanese mobile marketing pioneers based on advanced locally developed technologies and user behaviors, I'm glad that we have Yoshie Nakabayashi to lead YouAppi's team in Japan."

"After seeing the strong growth YouAppi delivered in 2016 following our investment in the company, we're thrilled that the marketers, agencies and publishers in our home market, Japan, will be able to benefit from the company's market-innovating technology delivered through their comprehensive OneRun mobile growth marketing platform," said Mr. Takashi Kato, Venture Partner, GlobalBrain.

By improving the mobile experience for marketers and publishers around the world, YouAppi is experiencing strong global revenue growth driven by the company's success in Asia. Proof of the company's success can be found in the 15,000 campaigns run for 450 leading advertisers via 100 billion monthly impressions served around the world over the last four years. YouAppi's OneRun Platform offers one single point to streamline mobile media buying, combining the power of machine learning with the company's proprietary predictive algorithms, which analyze over 250 terabytes of data every day.

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a fully managed growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands. It provides one single point to streamline their mobile media buying. YouAppi's OneRun Platform combines the power of machine learning with YouAppi's proprietary predictive algorithms, and cohort technology, to analyze the mobile content consumption patterns of over 1.5 billion users, converting data into profitable users. For more information, visit http://www.youappi.com.

