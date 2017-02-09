

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - standing at 961.6 trillion yen.



That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 4.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.5 percent to 1,285.9 trillion yen - in line with expectations and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock added 5.8 percent to 1,678.6 trillion yen after rising 6.2 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX