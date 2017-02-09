Injectable Drug Delivery Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.5% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global injectable drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 624.50 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period while the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market driven rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer which require a large number of injectable for their treatment.

The increase in the use of biologics, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing occurrence of needle stick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain) have driven the growth of the injectable drug delivery market. These factors have increased the demand for devices such as safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto injectors. However, the growing use of alternative delivery methods, safety concerns, and risk of transmission of blood-borne infections may hinder the growth of the market.

The injectable drug delivery is segmented based on type, formulation packaging, therapeutic application, usage pattern, site of administration, distribution channel, facility of use, and regions. Injectable drug delivery market by distribution channel is further segmented into hospitals and pharma stores. Hospitals are expected to account for a large share in this market, as hospitals provide injectable for the inpatients as well as to the outpatients, owing to which there is maximum sale of injectable formulations and devices through the hospitals. In addition, it provides pharmacy care for inpatients as well as patients from other clinics, ambulatory centers, patients discharged from healthcare facilities, and those receiving home care.

Prominent players in the injectable drug delivery market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

The Injectable drug delivery market by facility of use is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other facilities of use. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, primarily due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer which require a large number of injectable for their treatment.

Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market from 2016 to 2021due to the rising incidence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, the rising aging population, and the high penetration of self-injection techniques &technologies in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

