Cynthia Mak & Xiao Xiao



HONG KONG, Feb 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Fashion Hong Kong will bring three leading Hong Kong designers to participate in New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017, showcasing the city's fashion creativity to industry elites and style influencers from around the world. At the Fashion Hong Kong runway show (10am on 15 February), designers Harrison Wong and Polly Ho return to New York Fashion Week while the design unit of Cynthia Mak and Xiao Xiao make their debut in the city to launch their Fall/Winter 2017 collections.Fashion Hong Kong is an initiative created by the HKTDC to promote local designers and labels in international fashion events. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has staged world-class runway shows in Tokyo Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week. To highlight Hong Kong's fashion city brand, supported by PMQ, a total of 15 fashion accessory brands will join Fashion Hong Kong's showroom at Launch Collective in the heart of Soho in New York City to showcase their designs and explore collaboration opportunities with overseas counterparts.Fashion Hong Kong Designers at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017- Cynthia Mak & Xiao XiaoDesigner profileCynthia Mak was raised in Hong Kong, where she was first exposed to arts through graphic design. She went on to attend the Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, graduating with distinction. After working with several big-name designers and fashion retailers, she established CYNTHIA & XIAO in 2014, together with knitwear specialist Xiao Xiao.Xiao Xiao was born in Beijing and moved to the UK in 2002, where she studied fine arts and textiles in high school. She later graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design and returned to the Chinese mainland to launch her own label before teaming up with Mak to launch CYNTHIA & XIAO.Brand: CYNTHIA & XIAOCYNTHIA & XIAO blends Cynthia Mak's background in graphic and fashion design with Xiao Xiao's expertise in knitwear to produce women's wear founded on bold graphics infused with simple modernity.Collection: "Little Emperor"For FW17, the design duo revisits their passion for Chinese tradition and love of handicraft. Drawing inspiration from Chinese zodiac symbols - the rabbit and the tiger - the collection continues the brand's tradition of intricate, handcrafted detail in its winter pieces.Portrait: https://goo.gl/EoTPEu- Harrison WongDesigner profileHarrison Wong made his fashion debut by winning both the Hong Kong Young Designers' Contest and the Grand Prix Contest in Japan. Since earning a Master's degree from the London College of Fashion, he has shown his men's collections in New York, Milan, Shanghai, Taipei, Sydney and Hong Kong.Brand: HARRISON WONGHARRISON WONG is an original contemporary apparel and accessories brand for the urban man. The label specialises in edgy, aggressive designs that also display an understated elegance.Collection: "Modern Monastic"For his FW17 collection, Harrison Wong took inspiration from the spare, austere cut of monastic robes, evoking a combination of venerable tradition and stark modernity.Portrait: https://goo.gl/M1Lo3J- Polly HoDesigner profileAfter graduating from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Polly Ho studied at the University of Central England and worked for Misa Harada Millinery in London. She has been active in the Chinese market as a fashion consultant for various Chinese brands. In October 2015, Polly Ho launched her SS16 collection at the Fashion Hong Kong Show during Tokyo Fashion Week to critical acclaim.Brand: LOOM LOOPLOOM LOOP embodies a mixture of traditional craftsmanship and a modern approach to contemporary individualism. The brand employs an eco-friendly technique by using natural dye and sun exposure to develop patterns on delicate Canton silk, a traditional fabric that requires a high degree of craftsmanship on the processing procedures.Collection: "The Separated Lovers"The collection, inspired by a Chinese folk tale of two separated lovers, the Weaver Girl and the Cowherd, features prints of magpies and cows. The cow print also pays homage to an iconic brand image of a chocolate milk beverage in Hong Kong.Portrait: https://goo.gl/i3DT0wFashion Hong Kong ShowroomFashion Hong Kong will launch a new showroom at Launch Collective, during the New York Fashion Week period. Through collaborations with local department stores and select shops in New York, the five-day showroom will arrange business-matching meetings for Hong Kong designers to meet international buyers.Onsite Small OrdersApart from arranging business-matching meetings, the Fashion Hong Kong showroom will facilitate the processing of onsite orders through a Small Order Zone unique to the HKTDC. Participating labels will be provided with a QR code, which will direct interested buyers to the order page. Company visits to brand agencies and department stores will also be scheduled for the Hong Kong designers.Post-show NetworkingFashion Hong Kong will also organise a B2B reception, Fashion Hong Kong Night in New York, to create networking opportunities for Hong Kong designers to meet with global fashion buyers. Guests will be treated to a fashion presentation to highlight Hong Kong design creativity and talent.Fashion Accessories Showcase (15 labels):BIG HORN, Blksheep Empire, CECILIA MA, Fabcessories, FRANCO Y., Hak, LUISA LEITAO by Maria Luisa Leitao, MASE, Pack n' Go, POMCH, Smith & Norbu, TAT, Whosthatshop, Wingki Kwok Illustration, Yeung ChinHong Kong Designer Kevin Ho at New York Fashion WeekAnother Hong Kong fashion designer, Kevin Ho, was recommended by the HKTDC to participate in Asia Fashion Collection (AFC), an incubation project produced and supported by Vantan and PARCO, as the 2016 Hong Kong representative. Mr Ho will showcase his latest FW17 collection with AFC on 11 February alongside other promising young Asian designers in New York Fashion Week.Main Events:Fashion Hong Kong Runway ShowTime: 10am on 15 Feb 2017 (Wednesday)Venue: Gallery 3, Skylight at Clarkson Square, 558 Washington Street, New York 10014RSVP: fashion_hongkong@hktdc.orgFashion Hong Kong ShowroomTime: 13 - 17 Feb 2017 (By Appointment)Venue: Launch Collective, 495 Broadway 3rd Floor, New York 10012Appointment Requests: fashion_hongkong@hktdc.orgFashion Hong Kong NightTime: 6pm on 16 Feb 2017 (Thursday)Venue: The Refectory Room at The High Line Hotel, 180 10th Avenue (at 20th Street), New York 10011Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) ShowTime: 9am on 11 Feb 2017 (Saturday)Venue: Gallery 3, Skylight at Clarkson Square, 558 Washington Street, New York 10014New York Fashion Week FW17Time: 9 - 16 February 2017Website: http://nyfw.com/Hashtag: fashion_hongkongTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.