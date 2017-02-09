HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- OLISOL Petroleum Limited ("Olisol") announces today that it has formally challenged the proceedings undertaken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys") held in Atlanta, Georgia on January 27, 2017 (the "Meeting"), as well as the validity of the two resolutions ("Resolutions") purportedly authorized at the Meeting. In this regard, Olisol, through its counsel, wrote to the board of directors of Tethys ("Board") on February 8, 2017, setting out the reasons why it believes the Resolutions were not properly authorized and its view that there were procedural irregularities that affected the outcome of the Meeting.

In summary, Olisol believes that the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Tethys dated December 22nd, 2016 (the "Information Circular") prepared and disseminated by Tethys in connection with the Meeting, failed to provide all material information required by Tethys' shareholders in order to form a reasoned view on how to vote on the Resolutions, as required by applicable securities laws, and failed to meet the form requirements prescribed by such laws. Olisol also believes that there were serious procedural irregularities at the Meeting, the result of which cast doubt as to the validity of its proceedings. Olisol's belief that there have been serious disclosure failures and procedural irregularities is particularly distressing given that one of the principal reasons for holding the Meeting was to seek the authorization of a related party transaction between Tethys and an affiliate of an entity of which the Chairman of Tethys is a principal shareholder and senior executive.

Mr. Alexander Skripka, Executive Director of Olisol, and Olisol's representative at the Meeting stated:

"I sought to present information at Tethys' shareholders meeting that was not disclosed in its information circular that I believed was highly relevant to the resolutions being considered. I was not allowed to present this information and as such, many Tethys shareholders will be distressed to learn that they voted on resolutions without being informed of all of the material facts. Olisol intends to contest the results of the meeting with the appropriate corporate authorities, stock exchanges and security law administrators."

Olisol recommends that other shareholders of Tethys who have concerns regarding the Information Circular, the Meeting or the Resolutions, should contact the Board to express their views.

About Olisol

Olisol is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan and its subsidiaries and affiliates have investments in energy and oil and gas operations in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan. Olisol has worked with Tethys in Kazakhstan for over seven years, is joint owner of the Aral Oil Terminal with Tethys and has its own fleet of special oil trucks involved in oil transportation from Tethys' oil fields. Olisol, through its affiliates, is engaged in railroad transportation, processing of oil, storage and sale of oil products.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of Tethys or its officers, including statements regarding Olisol's views regarding the existence of disclosure failures in the Information Circular, its belief that shareholders of Tethys were not provided with all material information and that procedural errors were made at the Meeting, and Olisol's intended actions with regards to disputing the validity of the Meeting and the authorization of the Resolutions. When used in this document, the words "expects," "believes," "belief," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions, and the derivatives and negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Olisol, Tethys or any other entity, and shareholders of Tethys are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, Olisol does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contacts:

Dariya Klimova

Authorized Representative,

Olisol Petroleum Limited

+34 64 515 08 69

info@olisol.ch



