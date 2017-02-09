

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.4855 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 80.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4723 and 81.30, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.7196 and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.0593 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7264 and 1.0519, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



