NOKIA: Nokia and Energia Communications sign distributor agreement for G.fast fixed ultra-broadband access technology in Japan

Partnership has grown from a successful commercial G.fast deployment to a reseller model for next generation ultra-broadband access in the country

Tokyo, Japan - Nokia has signed a distributor agreement with Energia Communications (EneCom) to sell its G.fast fixed ultra-broadband access technology in Japan. EneCom, Nokia's first customer for next-generation broadband access technology in the country, will now become the reseller for the fixed access technology, making it available nationwide across Japan.

G.fast is a technology that delivers customers fiber-like speeds over copper cable over short distances, such as, for instance, in apartment buildings with no fiber connections. The new service in EneCom's portfolio will enable the company to expand its business and interests in the utility service provider space by offering a fast, easy and economical way to replace traditional VDSL2 technology and offer subscribers a choice of higher speed access packages.

Satoshi Kumagai, CEO of Energia Communications, said: "Ten months ago we became Nokia's first G.fast technology customer in Japan and one of the first customers worldwide. We have been very happy with the service and have complete trust in Nokia's capability and strengths of its fixed access business, which is why we decided to take the relationship forward as a successful business partnership/reseller model."

Jae Won, head of Nokia in Japan, said: "This strategic partnership with EneCom will increase G.fast deployments in Japan, providing real benefits to subscribers who might otherwise be unable to enjoy ultra-broadband speeds. Japan is a very important market to us, and we look forward to a successful venture that will boost local economies."

Did you know?

G.fast relies on Nokia Bell Labs' vectoring technology to cancel crosstalk and make broadband even faster.

Nokia leads in innovation and holds world speed records using Bell Labs' XG-FAST technology, demonstrating speeds 10Gbps on a single copper pair.

Resources:

Nokia G.fast website (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/g.fast)

Connect with Nokia:

Subscribe to receive our product news alerts (http://info.networks.nokia.com/subscription-center)

Website (http://www.networks.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokianetworks)

YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/uniteChannel)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokianet)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NSN.timeline)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

Media Enquiries:

Nokia Japan

Communications

Takanobu Hori

Phone: +81 80 5686 4643

E-mail: takanobu.hori@nokia.com (mailto:takanobu.hori@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

