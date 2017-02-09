Intouch Solutions and Healthware International Create Global Joint Venture

Alliance Capitalizes on Strengths of Two Independent Life Science Agency Powerhouses

KANSAS CITY, Kansas, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Solutions, a leading U.S.-based integrated marketing agency, and Healthware International, a top-ranked global communications and innovation agency, have signed a definitive agreement to share ownership of a new joint venture, which will serve the needs of life science clients worldwide. Combining the collective expertise of both organizations creates a unique, independent, and fully integrated offering that provides life science clients with expanded services and true global reach.

The two agencies currently comprise eight offices with 800 employees worldwide, and collectively provide a range of services, including:

Creative, brand, and multi-channel marketing strategy

Innovation services

Enterprise marketing and technology

Digital transformation and business solution development

Clients will have full access to the complete resources of both parent companies.

"Refreshingly, this is not 'network as usual,'" said Intouch Solutions CEO Faruk Capan. "We've designed the joint venture to represent a nimble, healthy alternative to the old-school global agency networks," he said. "The alliance helps clients bring U.S. and global communications strategies together the right way - strategies that are innovative, data-driven, and deliver a best-in-class customer experience."

"Healthware and Intouch hold a similar digital-centric heritage and also a shared vision for the future," said Roberto Ascione, CEO of Healthware International. "This alliance brings together two companies that are culturally aligned, geographically complimentary, and - most of all - share a history of pushing the leading edge in life science communications and digital transformation."

The business will legally be known as Intouch Solutions International' and will be managed by Ariel Salmang, managing director of Intouch Solutions' London operation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Intouch Solutions

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and London. Intouch employs more than 650 people and has been named Agency of the Year five times. Specializing in solutions for the life science industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.

About Healthware International

Healthware is a next-generation healthcare consultancy, combining a unique blend of marketing and creative services with innovation and technology capabilities, able to deliver value to existing and emerging healthcare stakeholders. Established twenty years ago in Italy, Healthware is now an independent global company, consistently ranked among the top healthcare agencies worldwide, with offices in London, Milan, New York, Rome and Salerno. Learn more at www.healthwareinternational.com or contact Healthware at info@healthwareinternational.com.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466394/Intouch_Healthware_Logo.jpg