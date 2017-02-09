sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,054 Euro		+0,039
+0,43 %
WKN: A0Q639 ISIN: EE3100098328 Ticker-Symbol: MKS 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS
MERKO EHITUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERKO EHITUS AS9,054+0,43 %