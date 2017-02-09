BELIMO Holding AG / BELIMO Holding AG: Solid growth in all regions . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Belimo can look back on a successful year. Sales in Swiss francs increased 8.2 percent to CHF 533.7 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals organic growth of 6.8 percent. As expected, the higher growth seen in the first half-year of 2016 could not be continued in the second half.

Adjusted for currencies, sales in the Europe market region grew by 5.3, in the Americas by 7.1 and in Asia/Pacific by 12.1 percent. Air applications rose by 5.7 percent on a currency-adjusted basis, the ones for water by 8.3 percent.

Based on preliminary figures, the Belimo Group expects an operating income (EBIT) of around CHF 86 million (first half 2016 CHF 46.9 million; previous year CHF 74.6 million) and a net income of approximately CHF 69 million (first half 2016 CHF 37.8 million; previous year CHF 56.2 million).

Detailed information on the 2016 reporting year will be announced at the media and financial analysts conference on Monday, March 13, 2017.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator solutions, valve systems and sensors for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The Group generated sales of CHF 534 million in 2016 and employs close to 1500 people. Information about the company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com/investorrelations (http://www.belimo.com/investorrelations).

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact Beat Trutmann, CFO Phone +41 43 843 62 65 Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2016/ Media and financial analysts conference March 13, 2017 Annual General Meeting 2017 April 3, 2017 Publication of Semiannual Report 2017 August 3, 2017





The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

