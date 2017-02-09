Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Recommends Final 2016 Dividend

LONDON, February 08, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Boers: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2016 of $0.50 per Common Share, payable on May 11, 2017 to shareholders of record as of April 27, 2017. In accordance with the normal settlement practice, the shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 26, 2017 (one business day prior to the April 27, 2017 record date). The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 20, 2017 in Bermuda.

For additional information please contact:

Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen

Chief Cinancial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972

j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com (mailto:j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com)

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

V.P. Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not represent or warrant that the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements will be as discussed in the those statements, and assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any of those forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

