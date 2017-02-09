

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to NOK1008 million, or NOK0.52 per share. This was higher than NOK541 million, or NOK0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to NOK21.25 billion. This was up from NOK20.37 billion last year.



Norsk Hydro ASA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): NOK1008 Mln. vs. NOK541 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 86.3% -EPS (Q4): NOK0.52 vs. NOK0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 126.1% -Revenue (Q4): NOK21.25 Bln vs. NOK20.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX