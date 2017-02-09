TF Bank AB (publ) - Year-end Report January-December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"IPO, solid growth and high profitability summarises a strong year for TF Bank."

The full year, January-December 2016 compared with January-December 2015

• Total operating income increased by 13.6 % toSEK 440.8 million

• The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 2,489 million on 31 December 2016, an increase of 35,5 % since the end of 2015

• Operating profit increased by 18.2 % to SEK 139.8 million

• Adjusted operating profit increased by 16.5 % toSEK 159.1 million 1

• Net profit increased by 22.2 % to SEK 109.3 million

• Adjusted net profit increased by 19.9 % to SEK 124.3 million 1

• The cost/income ratio was 38.6 % (37.0)

• CET1 capital ratio was 14.5 % (13.9) and the total capital ratio was 18.2 % (18.2)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.47 (4.34)

• Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.16 (5.00) 1

• The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share for 2016

Fourth quarter, October-December 2016compared with October-December 2015

• Total operating income increased by 18.9 % to SEK 117.9 million

• Operating profit increased by 115.6 % to SEK 42.3 million

• Adjusted operating profit increased by 44.9 % to SEK 42.3 million 1

• Net profit increased by 131.7 % to SEK 32.9 million

• Adjusted net profit increased by 51.8 % to SEK 32.9 million 1

• The cost/income ratio was 40.0 % (42.7)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.63 (0.74)

• Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 1.63 (1.09) 1

Significant events, January-December 2016

• On 14 June TF Bank listed its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The offer was well received by the market. In total 5,661,553 shares (26.3 %) were offered at SEK 77 per share. Moreover, part of the option that the selling shareholders issued was exercised, which means that a total of 6,474,472 shares (30.1 %) were sold.

• During the third quarter TF Bank opened an office in Latvia. New lending in the Direct to Consumer segment started in October.

• In December the Norwegian FSA determined that TF Bank meets the requirements for a banking license in Norway through its subsidiary BB Finans.

1 Adjustments have been made for items affecting comparability related to the initial public offering.

For further information please contact:

Sture Stölen,

Investor Relations,

Tel: 46 723-68-65-07,

E-mail: ir@tfbank.se

