TF Bank AB (publ) - Year-end Report January-December 2016

"IPO, solid growth and high profitability summarises a strong year for TF Bank."
The full year, January-December 2016 compared with January-December 2015
• Total operating income increased by 13.6 % toSEK 440.8 million
• The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 2,489 million on 31 December 2016, an increase of 35,5 % since the end of 2015
• Operating profit increased by 18.2 % to SEK 139.8 million
• Adjusted operating profit increased by 16.5 % toSEK 159.1 million 1
• Net profit increased by 22.2 % to SEK 109.3 million
• Adjusted net profit increased by 19.9 % to SEK 124.3 million 1
• The cost/income ratio was 38.6 % (37.0)
• CET1 capital ratio was 14.5 % (13.9) and the total capital ratio was 18.2 % (18.2)
• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.47 (4.34)
• Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.16 (5.00) 1
• The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share for 2016
Fourth quarter, October-December 2016compared with October-December 2015
• Total operating income increased by 18.9 % to SEK 117.9 million
• Operating profit increased by 115.6 % to SEK 42.3 million
• Adjusted operating profit increased by 44.9 % to SEK 42.3 million 1
• Net profit increased by 131.7 % to SEK 32.9 million
• Adjusted net profit increased by 51.8 % to SEK 32.9 million 1
• The cost/income ratio was 40.0 % (42.7)
• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.63 (0.74)
• Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 1.63 (1.09) 1
Significant events, January-December 2016
• On 14 June TF Bank listed its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The offer was well received by the market. In total 5,661,553 shares (26.3 %) were offered at SEK 77 per share. Moreover, part of the option that the selling shareholders issued was exercised, which means that a total of 6,474,472 shares (30.1 %) were sold.
• During the third quarter TF Bank opened an office in Latvia. New lending in the Direct to Consumer segment started in October.
• In December the Norwegian FSA determined that TF Bank meets the requirements for a banking license in Norway through its subsidiary BB Finans.
1 Adjustments have been made for items affecting comparability related to the initial public offering.
