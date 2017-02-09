

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $685 million, compared to a loss of $424 million a year ago.



Business operating profit or BOP was $1.1 billion, up 167% from the prior year period.



For fiscal 2016, attributable net income climbed 74 percent to $3.2 billion, driven by improved profitability in General Insurance and continued growth in Global Life and Farmers. Earnings per share grew 73 percent to $21.36.



BOP for the full-year was $4.5 billion, up 55% from the prior year.



General Insurance gross written premiums and policy fees dropped 3 percent to $33.12 billion.



Further, the company's Board proposed dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2016.



