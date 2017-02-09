STRONG H1 17 PERFORMANCE:
- +4% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+2% REPORTED)
- +4% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS ("PRO") (+3% ADJUSTED FOR EARLIER CHINESE NEW YEAR1) AND +4% REPORTED
- STRONG FREE CASH FLOW
FY 17 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED:
ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +2% AND +4%
SALES
Sales for H1 17 totalled €5,061m. Organic Sales growth was +4%, representing a continued improvement vs. FY 16. Reported Sales growth was +2% with an unfavourable FX impact.
The continued improvement, was driven by:
- Strong growth continuing in USA, for Jameson worldwide and innovation
- Improvement vs. FY16 in China, Travel Retail and Russia, as well as for Absolut, Martell and Chivas
- Despite the temporary adverse impact of demonetisation leading to growth decelerationinIndia
Sales growth was +3%, restated for earlier CNY1
The Group continued to consistently implement its mid-term strategy
- Following changes, the new organisations are getting up to speed in USA, Global Travel Retail and China
- The brand portfolio is continuing to be actively managed, with the acquisition of a majority stake in Smooth Ambler and the disposal of Domecq brandies and wines
- Innovation is contributing +1% to overall growth, driven by Jameson Caskmates, Lillet and Olmeca Altos
Q2 17 Sales were €2,813m, +4% organic growth, in continuity of Q1. Q2 reported Sales growth was +3%.
RESULTS
H1 17 PRO was €1,500m, with organic growth of +4% (+3% adjusted for CNY1) and +4% reported:
- Gross margin down -31bps:
- Price/mix turning positive but pricing remaining subdued
- Tight management of costings
- Sustained investment in A&P: +1% to support key initiatives
- Tightly managed structure costs
1 Chinese New Year ("CNY") on 28 January 2017 vs. 8 February 2016
The Operational efficiency implementation is on track with the 2020 roadmap2covering manufacturing, procurement, A&P and supply chain.
Financial expenses from recurring operations were down €16m thanks to the average cost of debt reducing from 4.2% to 4.0% in H1 17. For full-year FY17, the cost of debt is expected to be 3.8%.
The tax rate on recurring operations was 25.7% in H1, close to the c. 26% expected for FY17.
Reported Group share of Net Profit from Recurring Operations was €957m, +5% vs. H1 16.
Reported Group share of Net profit was €914m, +3% vs. H1 16.
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Cash generation was very strong, with Free Cash Flow of €658m, +34% vs. H1 16, partly enhanced by phasing
Net debt increased by €237m to €8,953m mainly driven by an adverse translation adjustment on USD-denominated debt (EUR/USD parity on 30 June 2016 at 1.11 vs. 31 December 2016 at 1.05.)
The Net debt Ebitda ratio at average rates decreased to <3.4, an improvement vs. both 31/12/15 (<3.6) and 30/06/16 (3.4), in spite of adverse cash seasonality.
As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared,
"Our half-year results are strong, delivering a continued performance improvement. Our strategy remains consistent and is driving results.
For full year FY 17, in an uncertain environment, we plan to continue improving our business performance year-on-year vs. FY 16. We will continue to support priority markets, brands and innovations while focusing on operational excellence. We expect to deliver organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations in line with the guidance of +2% to +4% 3
All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of H1 17 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Limited audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Auditors' report on their limited review is being prepared and will be available on our website.
1 Initiatives to contribute over the period FY16 to FY20 total P&L savings of c. €200m, of which around half will be reinvested in A&P, and cash savings of c. €200m
2 Over the full FY17, the FX impact on PRO is estimated at approximately +€ 80m, based on average FX rates for full FY 17 projected on 31 January 2017 particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.09
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Free cash flow
Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.
"Recurring" indicators
The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:
- Recurring free cash flow
Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow from non-recurring items.
- Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
- Group share of net profit from recurring operations
Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income tax on non-recurring items.
Net debt
Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.
EBITDA
EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization". EBITDA is an accounting measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and Malibu, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 85 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
Strategic International Brands Organic Growth
|
Volumes
|
Organic Sales growth
|
Volumes
|
Price/mix
|(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
|6.2
|1%
|2%
|-1%
|Chivas Regal
|2.6
|-1%
|0%
|-1%
|Ballantine's
|3.9
|6%
|7%
|-1%
|Ricard
|2.5
|2%
|3%
|-1%
|Jameson
|3.6
|20%
|16%
|4%
|Havana Club
|2.3
|5%
|7%
|-2%
|Malibu
|1.8
|7%
|6%
|0%
|Beefeater
|1.6
|5%
|4%
|1%
|Martell
|1.3
|7%
|7%
|0%
|The Glenlivet
|0.6
|0%
|-1%
|1%
|Royal Salute
|0.1
|3%
|7%
|-4%
|Mumm
|0.5
|3%
|4%
|-1%
|Perrier-Jouët
|0.2
|9%
|5%
|4%
|Strategic International Brands
|27.2
|6%
|5%
|0%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
|
Net Sales
|
Q1 16
|Q1 17
|
Change
|
Organic Growth
|
Group Structure
|
Forex impact
|Americas
|627
|28.2%
|649
|28.9%
|22
|3%
|52
|8%
|(7)
|-1%
|(24)
|-4%
|Asia Rest of the World
|938
|42.2%
|917
|40.8%
|(21)
|-2%
|1
|0%
|(0)
|0%
|(21)
|-2%
|Europe
|658
|29.6%
|682
|30.3%
|24
|4%
|38
|6%
|5
|1%
|(19)
|-3%
|World
|2,223
|100.0%
|2,248
|100.0%
|24
|1%
|91
|4%
|(2)
|0%
|(64)
|-3%
| Net Sales
(€ Million)
|Q2 16
|Q2 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
|742
|27.1%
|782
|27.8%
|40
|5%
|43
|6%
|1
|0%
|(4)
|-1%
|Asia Rest of the World
|1,081
|39.5%
|1,123
|39.9%
|43
|4%
|51
|5%
|(0)
|0%
|(8)
|-1%
|Europe
|911
|33.3%
|907
|32.3%
|(4)
|0%
|12
|1%
|5
|1%
|(22)
|-2%
|World
|2,734
|100.0%
|2,813
|100.0%
|79
|3%
|107
|4%
|6
|0%
|(34)
|-1%
| Net Sales
(€ Million)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
|1,369
|27.6%
|1,431
|28.3%
|62
|4%
|95
|7%
|(5)
|0%
|(28)
|-2%
|Asia Rest of the World
|2,019
|40.7%
|2,040
|40.3%
|22
|1%
|52
|3%
|(0)
|0%
|(30)
|-1%
|Europe
|1,570
|31.7%
|1,589
|31.4%
|19
|1%
|50
|3%
|10
|1%
|(41)
|-3%
|World
|4,958
|100.0%
|5,061
|100.0%
|103
|2%
|197
|4%
|4
|0%
|(99)
|-2%
|As of 1 July 2016, Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
|12/31/2015
|12/31/2016
|Change
|Net sales
|4 958
|5 061
|2%
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
|3 078
|3 158
|3%
|Advertising and promotion expenses
|(908)
|(901)
|-1%
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
|2 170
|2 257
|4%
|Structure costs
|(732)
|(756)
|3%
|Profit from recurring operations
|1 438
|1 500
|4%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
|(217)
|(201)
|-7%
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
|(302)
|(334)
|11%
|
Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests
|(10)
|(9)
|-10%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
|909
|957
|5%
|Other operating income expenses
|(35)
|(0)
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
|(1)
|(4)
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
|13
|(38)
|NA
|Group share of net profit
|886
|914
|3%
|Non-controlling interests
|10
|10
|-3%
|Net profit
|896
|924
|3%
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|(€ millions)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|4,958
|100.0%
|5,061
|100.0%
|103
|2%
|197
|4%
|4
|0%
|(99)
|-2%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
|3,078
|62.1%
|3,158
|62.4%
|80
|3%
|106
|3%
|3
|0%
|(29)
|-1%
|Advertising promotion
|(908)
|18.3%
|(901)
|17.8%
|7
|-1%
|(11)
|1%
|(1)
|0%
|18
|-2%
|Contribution after A&P
|2,170
|43.8%
|2,257
|44.6%
|87
|4%
|96
|4%
|2
|0%
|(11)
|-1%
|Profit from recurring operations
|1,438
|29.0%
|1,500
|29.6%
|63
|4%
|59
|4%
|1
|0%
|3
|0%
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|1,369
|100.0%
|1,431
|100.0%
|62
|4%
|95
|7%
|(5)
|0%
|(28)
|-2%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
|890
|65.0%
|972
|68.0%
|82
|9%
|64
|7%
|0
|0%
|18
|2%
|Advertising promotion
|(277)
|20.2%
|(291)
|20.4%
|(14)
|5%
|(19)
|7%
|(0)
|0%
|5
|-2%
|Contribution after A&P
|613
|44.8%
|681
|47.6%
|68
|11%
|45
|7%
|0
|0%
|23
|4%
|Profit from recurring operations
|400
|29.2%
|463
|32.4%
|63
|16%
|36
|9%
|0
|0%
|27
|7%
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|2,019
|100.0%
|2,040
|100.0%
|22
|1%
|52
|3%
|(0)
|0%
|(30)
|-1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
|1,229
|60.9%
|1,212
|59.4%
|(16)
|-1%
|11
|1%
|(0)
|0%
|(27)
|-2%
|Advertising promotion
|(350)
|17.3%
|(330)
|16.2%
|20
|-6%
|13
|-4%
|0
|0%
|7
|-2%
|Contribution after A&P
|879
|43.6%
|883
|43.3%
|3
|0%
|24
|3%
|(0)
|0%
|(20)
|-2%
|Profit from recurring operations
|645
|31.9%
|633
|31.0%
|(12)
|-2%
|7
|1%
|0
|0%
|(19)
|-3%
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|1,570
|100.0%
|1,589
|100.0%
|19
|1%
|50
|3%
|10
|1%
|(41)
|-3%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
|959
|61.1%
|973
|61.2%
|15
|2%
|31
|3%
|3
|0%
|(20)
|-2%
|Advertising promotion
|(281)
|17.9%
|(280)
|17.6%
|1
|0%
|(4)
|1%
|(1)
|0%
|6
|-2%
|Contribution after A&P
|677
|43.1%
|693
|43.6%
|16
|2%
|27
|4%
|2
|0%
|(14)
|-2%
|Profit from recurring operations
|393
|25.0%
|405
|25.5%
|12
|3%
|16
|4%
|1
|0%
|(5)
|-1%
As of 1 July 2016, Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Foreign Exchange Impact
|
Forex impact H1 17
|Average rates evolution
|On Net Sales
|
On Profit from
|H1 16
|H1 17
|US dollar
|USD
|1.10
|1.10
|-0.5%
|6
|2
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
|7.00
|7.41
|5.7%
|(27)
|(19)
|Japanese yen
|JPY
|134.37
|116.12
|-13.6%
|12
|7
|Argentinian peso
|ARS
|10.66
|16.67
|56.4%
|(30)
|(5)
|Pound sterling
|GBP
|0.72
|0.86
|19.4%
|(49)
|7
|Other currencies
|(11)
|11
|Total
|(99)
|3
For full-year FY17, a positive FX impact on PRO of c. €80m is expected2
|Notes
|
1
|
Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex
|
2
|
based on average FX rates for full FY 17 projected on 31 January 2017, particularly EUR/USD 1.09
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1) (before hedging)
|Impact on the income statement(2)
|(€ millions)
|Profit from Recurring Operations
|+17(3)
|Financial expenses
|(2)
|Pre-tax Profit from Recurring Operations
|+15
|Impact on the balance sheet
|(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in Net Debt
|+54
|(1) CNY, HKD
|(2) Full year effect
|(3) including +€12M on USD only
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|6/30/2016
|12/31/2016
|(€ millions)
|(Net amounts)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|17,572
|17,953
|Tangible assets and other assets
|3,233
|2,989
|Deferred tax assets
|2,505
|2,527
|Total non-current assets
|23,310
|23,469
|Current assets
|Inventories
|5,294
|5,194
|Receivables (*)
|1,068
|1,924
|Other current assets
|251
|232
|Tax receivable
|92
|117
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
|577
|764
|Total current assets
|7,282
|8,232
|Assets held for sale
|6
|51
|Total assets
|30,598
|31,752
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
|520
|913
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|6/30/2016
|12/31/2016
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
|13,337
|13,850
|Non-controlling interests
|169
|171
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|20
|10
|Total Shareholders' equity
|13,506
|14,021
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
|4,718
|4,842
|Bonds non-current
|7,078
|7,260
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
|341
|220
|Total non-current liabilities
|12,137
|12,322
|Current provisions
|167
|136
|Operating payables
|1,688
|2,010
|Other operating payables
|909
|709
|Tax payable
|101
|242
|Bonds current
|1,884
|1,959
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
|207
|353
|Total current liabilities
|4,955
|5,409
|Liabilities held for sale
|0
|0
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30,598
|31,752
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|(€ millions)
|
June
|
December
|
June
|
December
|
H1 16 WC
|
H1 17 WC
|Aged work in progress
|4,430
|4,416
|4,364
|4,331
|45
|8
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
|8
|13
|5
|16
|6
|11
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
|107
|148
|109
|140
|42
|31
|Net aged work in progress
|4,331
|4,281
|4,260
|4,207
|9
|(12)
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
|1,674
|2,571
|1,517
|2,745
|956
|1,192
|Advances from customers
|3
|1
|2
|17
|(2)
|15
|Other receivables
|305
|312
|305
|297
|12
|(3)
|Other inventories
|847
|824
|857
|784
|(3)
|(76)
|Non-aged work in progress
|73
|71
|73
|80
|0
|7
|Trade payables and other
|2,208
|2,419
|2,168
|2,521
|253
|322
|Gross operating working capital
|689
|1,359
|582
|1,367
|715
|783
|Factoring/Securitization impact
|591
|861
|520
|913
|(270)
|(386)
|Net Operating Working Capital
|98
|497
|62
|454
|445
|397
|Net Working Capital
|4,428
|4,778
|4,322
|4,661
|455
|385
|* without FX effects and reclassifications
|
Of which recurring variation
|459
|374
|
Of which non recurring variation
|(4)
|10
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|12/31/2015
|12/31/2016
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Bonds
|1,390
|7,562
|8,951
|1,959
|7,260
|9,218
|Syndicated loan
|0
|138
|138
|Commercial paper
|298
|298
|30
|30
|Other loans and long-term debts
|149
|177
|325
|276
|167
|443
|Other financial liabilities
|447
|315
|761
|306
|167
|473
|GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT
|1,836
|7,876
|9,712
|2,265
|7,427
|9,692
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
|(14)
|(57)
|(72)
|(29)
|(29)
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
|9
|9
|Fair value hedge derivatives
|(14)
|(57)
|(72)
|(20)
|(20)
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities
|141
|141
|9
|9
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments
|141
|141
|9
|9
|Financial debt after hedging
|1,963
|7,819
|9,782
|2,274
|7,407
|9,681
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(524)
|(524)
|(728)
|(728)
|Net financial debt
|1,439
|7,819
|9,258
|1,546
|7,407
|8,953
Change in Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|31/12/2015
|31/12/2016
|Operating profit
|1,403
|1,500
|Depreciation and amortisation
|107
|106
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
|1
|4
|Net change in provisions
|(77)
|(75)
|Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq
|43
|4
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
|4
|1
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
|(0)
|(10)
|Share-based payments
|15
|20
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
|1,495
|1,551
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
|(455)
|(385)
|Net interest and tax payments
|(391)
|(363)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
|(159)
|(145)
|Free Cash Flow
|490
|658
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow
|544
|741
|Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq
|(40)
|(0)
|Dividends paid
|(483)
|(501)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
|(28)
|(23)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
|(60)
|134
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(177)
|(371)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments)
|(237)
|(237)
|Initial net debt
|(9,021)
|(8,716)
|Final net debt
|(9,258)
|(8,953)
Debt Maturity at 31 December 2016
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com
- Available cash at end December 2016: €0.7bn in cash and €2.4bn in available credit facilities (syndicated credit coming to maturity in October 2018)
Gross Debt Hedging at 31 December 2016
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com
- Large part of Gross debt at fixed rates (81%)
- As of January 2017, the Gross Debt in USD has been reduced to 57% (vs. 62% at 31/12/2016)
Bond Details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|EUR
|€ 1,000 m
|5.000%
|3/15/2011
|3/15/2017
|€ 850 m
|2.000%
|3/20/2014
|6/22/2020
|€ 650 m
|2.125%
|9/29/2014
|9/27/2024
|€ 500 m
|1.875%
|9/28/2015
|9/28/2023
|€ 600 m
|1,500%
|5/17/2016
|5/18/2026
|USD
|$ 1,000 m
|5.750%
|4/7/2011
|4/7/2021
|$ 1,500 m
|4.450%
|10/25/2011
|1/15/2022
|$ 2,500 m o/w:
|1/12/2012
|$ 850 m at 5 years
|2.950%
|1/15/2017
|$ 800 m at 10.5 years
|4.250%
|7/15/2022
|$ 850 m at 30 years
|5.500%
|1/15/2042
|$ 201 m
|Libor 6m spread
|1/26/2016
|1/26/2021
|$ 600 m
|3,250%
|6/8/2016
|6/8/2026
Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
|265 422
|265 422
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
|265 422
|265 422
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
|1 490
|1 148
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
|1 698
|1 166
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
|265 630
|265 440
|(€ millions and €/share)
|H1 16
|H1 17
|reported
|Group share of Net Profit from Recurring Operations
|909
|957
|+5%
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
|3,42
|3,61
|+5%
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208006350/en/
