STRONG H1 17 PERFORMANCE:

+4% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+2% REPORTED)

+4% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS ("PRO") (+3% ADJUSTED FOR EARLIER CHINESE NEW YEAR 1 ) AND +4% REPORTED

STRONG FREE CASH FLOW

FY 17 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED:

ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +2% AND +4%

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

SALES

Sales for H1 17 totalled €5,061m. Organic Sales growth was +4%, representing a continued improvement vs. FY 16. Reported Sales growth was +2% with an unfavourable FX impact.

The continued improvement, was driven by:

Strong growth continuing in USA, for Jameson worldwide and innovation

Improvement vs. FY16 in China, Travel Retail and Russia, as well as for Absolut, Martell and Chivas

in China, Travel Retail and Russia, as well as for Absolut, Martell and Chivas Despite the temporary adverse impact of demonetisation leading to growth decelerationinIndia

Sales growth was +3%, restated for earlier CNY1

The Group continued to consistently implement its mid-term strategy

Following changes, the new organisations are getting up to speed in USA, Global Travel Retail and China

are getting up to speed in USA, Global Travel Retail and China The brand portfolio is continuing to be actively managed , with the acquisition of a majority stake in Smooth Ambler and the disposal of Domecq brandies and wines

, with the acquisition of a majority stake in and the disposal of Domecq brandies and wines Innovation is contributing +1% to overall growth, driven by Jameson Caskmates, Lillet and Olmeca Altos

Q2 17 Sales were €2,813m, +4% organic growth, in continuity of Q1. Q2 reported Sales growth was +3%.

RESULTS

H1 17 PRO was €1,500m, with organic growth of +4% (+3% adjusted for CNY1) and +4% reported:

Gross margin down -31bps: Price/mix turning positive but pricing remaining subdued Tight management of costings Sustained investment in A&P: +1% to support key initiatives Tightly managed structure costs



1 Chinese New Year ("CNY") on 28 January 2017 vs. 8 February 2016

The Operational efficiency implementation is on track with the 2020 roadmap2covering manufacturing, procurement, A&P and supply chain.

Financial expenses from recurring operations were down €16m thanks to the average cost of debt reducing from 4.2% to 4.0% in H1 17. For full-year FY17, the cost of debt is expected to be 3.8%.

The tax rate on recurring operations was 25.7% in H1, close to the c. 26% expected for FY17.

Reported Group share of Net Profit from Recurring Operations was €957m, +5% vs. H1 16.

Reported Group share of Net profit was €914m, +3% vs. H1 16.

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Cash generation was very strong, with Free Cash Flow of €658m, +34% vs. H1 16, partly enhanced by phasing

Net debt increased by €237m to €8,953m mainly driven by an adverse translation adjustment on USD-denominated debt (EUR/USD parity on 30 June 2016 at 1.11 vs. 31 December 2016 at 1.05.)

The Net debt Ebitda ratio at average rates decreased to <3.4, an improvement vs. both 31/12/15 (<3.6) and 30/06/16 (3.4), in spite of adverse cash seasonality.

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared,

"Our half-year results are strong, delivering a continued performance improvement. Our strategy remains consistent and is driving results.

For full year FY 17, in an uncertain environment, we plan to continue improving our business performance year-on-year vs. FY 16. We will continue to support priority markets, brands and innovations while focusing on operational excellence. We expect to deliver organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations in line with the guidance of +2% to +4% 3

All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 17 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Limited audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Auditors' report on their limited review is being prepared and will be available on our website.

1 Initiatives to contribute over the period FY16 to FY20 total P&L savings of c. €200m, of which around half will be reinvested in A&P, and cash savings of c. €200m

2 Over the full FY17, the FX impact on PRO is estimated at approximately +€ 80m, based on average FX rates for full FY 17 projected on 31 January 2017 particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.09

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.

"Recurring" indicators

The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:

Recurring free cash flow

Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow from non-recurring items.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

Group share of net profit from recurring operations

Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income tax on non-recurring items.

Net debt

Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA

EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization". EBITDA is an accounting measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and Malibu, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 85 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

Appendices

House of Brands

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Emerging Markets

Americas Asia-Rest of World Europe Argentina Algeria Malaysia Albania Bolivia Angola Mongolia Armenia Brazil Cambodia Morocco Azerbaijan Caribbean Cameroon Mozambique Belarus Chile China Namibia Bosnia Colombia Congo Nigeria Bulgaria Costa Rica Egypt Persian Gulf Croatia Cuba Ethiopia Philippines Georgia Dominican Republic Gabon Senegal Hungary Ecuador Ghana South Africa Kazakhstan Guatemala India Sri Lanka Kosovo Honduras Indonesia Syria Latvia Mexico Iraq Tanzania Lithuania Panama Ivory Coast Thailand Macedonia Paraguay Jordan Tunisia Moldova Peru Kenya Turkey Montenegro Puerto Rico Laos Uganda Poland Uruguay Lebanon Vietnam Romania Venezuela Madagascar Zambia Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands Organic Growth

Volumes

H1 17 Organic Sales growth

H1 17 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 6.2 1% 2% -1% Chivas Regal 2.6 -1% 0% -1% Ballantine's 3.9 6% 7% -1% Ricard 2.5 2% 3% -1% Jameson 3.6 20% 16% 4% Havana Club 2.3 5% 7% -2% Malibu 1.8 7% 6% 0% Beefeater 1.6 5% 4% 1% Martell 1.3 7% 7% 0% The Glenlivet 0.6 0% -1% 1% Royal Salute 0.1 3% 7% -4% Mumm 0.5 3% 4% -1% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 9% 5% 4% Strategic International Brands 27.2 6% 5% 0%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ Million) Q1 16 Q1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 627 28.2% 649 28.9% 22 3% 52 8% (7) -1% (24) -4% Asia Rest of the World 938 42.2% 917 40.8% (21) -2% 1 0% (0) 0% (21) -2% Europe 658 29.6% 682 30.3% 24 4% 38 6% 5 1% (19) -3% World 2,223 100.0% 2,248 100.0% 24 1% 91 4% (2) 0% (64) -3% Net Sales (€ Million) Q2 16 Q2 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 742 27.1% 782 27.8% 40 5% 43 6% 1 0% (4) -1% Asia Rest of the World 1,081 39.5% 1,123 39.9% 43 4% 51 5% (0) 0% (8) -1% Europe 911 33.3% 907 32.3% (4) 0% 12 1% 5 1% (22) -2% World 2,734 100.0% 2,813 100.0% 79 3% 107 4% 6 0% (34) -1% Net Sales (€ Million) H1 16 H1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,369 27.6% 1,431 28.3% 62 4% 95 7% (5) 0% (28) -2% Asia Rest of the World 2,019 40.7% 2,040 40.3% 22 1% 52 3% (0) 0% (30) -1% Europe 1,570 31.7% 1,589 31.4% 19 1% 50 3% 10 1% (41) -3% World 4,958 100.0% 5,061 100.0% 103 2% 197 4% 4 0% (99) -2%

As of 1 July 2016, Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 Change Net sales 4 958 5 061 2% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3 078 3 158 3% Advertising and promotion expenses (908) (901) -1% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2 170 2 257 4% Structure costs (732) (756) 3% Profit from recurring operations 1 438 1 500 4% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (217) (201) -7% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (302) (334) 11% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests

and share of net income from associates (10) (9) -10% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 909 957 5% Other operating income expenses (35) (0) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (1) (4) NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations 13 (38) NA Group share of net profit 886 914 3% Non-controlling interests 10 10 -3% Net profit 896 924 3%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

(€ millions) H1 16 H1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 4,958 100.0% 5,061 100.0% 103 2% 197 4% 4 0% (99) -2% Gross margin after logistics costs 3,078 62.1% 3,158 62.4% 80 3% 106 3% 3 0% (29) -1% Advertising promotion (908) 18.3% (901) 17.8% 7 -1% (11) 1% (1) 0% 18 -2% Contribution after A&P 2,170 43.8% 2,257 44.6% 87 4% 96 4% 2 0% (11) -1% Profit from recurring operations 1,438 29.0% 1,500 29.6% 63 4% 59 4% 1 0% 3 0% Americas (€ millions) H1 16 H1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,369 100.0% 1,431 100.0% 62 4% 95 7% (5) 0% (28) -2% Gross margin after logistics costs 890 65.0% 972 68.0% 82 9% 64 7% 0 0% 18 2% Advertising promotion (277) 20.2% (291) 20.4% (14) 5% (19) 7% (0) 0% 5 -2% Contribution after A&P 613 44.8% 681 47.6% 68 11% 45 7% 0 0% 23 4% Profit from recurring operations 400 29.2% 463 32.4% 63 16% 36 9% 0 0% 27 7% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) H1 16 H1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,019 100.0% 2,040 100.0% 22 1% 52 3% (0) 0% (30) -1% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,229 60.9% 1,212 59.4% (16) -1% 11 1% (0) 0% (27) -2% Advertising promotion (350) 17.3% (330) 16.2% 20 -6% 13 -4% 0 0% 7 -2% Contribution after A&P 879 43.6% 883 43.3% 3 0% 24 3% (0) 0% (20) -2% Profit from recurring operations 645 31.9% 633 31.0% (12) -2% 7 1% 0 0% (19) -3% Europe (€ millions) H1 16 H1 17 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,570 100.0% 1,589 100.0% 19 1% 50 3% 10 1% (41) -3% Gross margin after logistics costs 959 61.1% 973 61.2% 15 2% 31 3% 3 0% (20) -2% Advertising promotion (281) 17.9% (280) 17.6% 1 0% (4) 1% (1) 0% 6 -2% Contribution after A&P 677 43.1% 693 43.6% 16 2% 27 4% 2 0% (14) -2% Profit from recurring operations 393 25.0% 405 25.5% 12 3% 16 4% 1 0% (5) -1%

As of 1 July 2016, Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 17

(€ Million) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from

Recurring

Operations 1 H1 16 H1 17 US dollar USD 1.10 1.10 -0.5% 6 2 Chinese yuan CNY 7.00 7.41 5.7% (27) (19) Japanese yen JPY 134.37 116.12 -13.6% 12 7 Argentinian peso ARS 10.66 16.67 56.4% (30) (5) Pound sterling GBP 0.72 0.86 19.4% (49) 7 Other currencies (11) 11 Total (99) 3

For full-year FY17, a positive FX impact on PRO of c. €80m is expected2

Notes 1 Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex 2 based on average FX rates for full FY 17 projected on 31 January 2017, particularly EUR/USD 1.09

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1) (before hedging) Impact on the income statement(2) (€ millions) Profit from Recurring Operations +17(3) Financial expenses (2) Pre-tax Profit from Recurring Operations +15 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in Net Debt +54 (1) CNY, HKD (2) Full year effect (3) including +€12M on USD only

Balance Sheet

Assets 6/30/2016 12/31/2016 (€ millions) (Net amounts) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 17,572 17,953 Tangible assets and other assets 3,233 2,989 Deferred tax assets 2,505 2,527 Total non-current assets 23,310 23,469 Current assets Inventories 5,294 5,194 Receivables (*) 1,068 1,924 Other current assets 251 232 Tax receivable 92 117 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 577 764 Total current assets 7,282 8,232 Assets held for sale 6 51 Total assets 30,598 31,752 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 520 913 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 6/30/2016 12/31/2016 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 13,337 13,850 Non-controlling interests 169 171 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 20 10 Total Shareholders' equity 13,506 14,021 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 4,718 4,842 Bonds non-current 7,078 7,260 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 341 220 Total non-current liabilities 12,137 12,322 Current provisions 167 136 Operating payables 1,688 2,010 Other operating payables 909 709 Tax payable 101 242 Bonds current 1,884 1,959 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 207 353 Total current liabilities 4,955 5,409 Liabilities held for sale 0 0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 30,598 31,752

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2015 December

2015 June

2016 December

2016 H1 16 WC

change* H1 17 WC

change* Aged work in progress 4,430 4,416 4,364 4,331 45 8 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 8 13 5 16 6 11 Payables on wine and ageing spirits 107 148 109 140 42 31 Net aged work in progress 4,331 4,281 4,260 4,207 9 (12) Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,674 2,571 1,517 2,745 956 1,192 Advances from customers 3 1 2 17 (2) 15 Other receivables 305 312 305 297 12 (3) Other inventories 847 824 857 784 (3) (76) Non-aged work in progress 73 71 73 80 0 7 Trade payables and other 2,208 2,419 2,168 2,521 253 322 Gross operating working capital 689 1,359 582 1,367 715 783 Factoring/Securitization impact 591 861 520 913 (270) (386) Net Operating Working Capital 98 497 62 454 445 397 Net Working Capital 4,428 4,778 4,322 4,661 455 385 * without FX effects and reclassifications Of which recurring variation 459 374 Of which non recurring variation (4) 10

Net Debt

(€ millions) 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 1,390 7,562 8,951 1,959 7,260 9,218 Syndicated loan 0 138 138 Commercial paper 298 298 30 30 Other loans and long-term debts 149 177 325 276 167 443 Other financial liabilities 447 315 761 306 167 473 GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 1,836 7,876 9,712 2,265 7,427 9,692 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (14) (57) (72) (29) (29) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 9 9 Fair value hedge derivatives (14) (57) (72) (20) (20) Net investment hedge derivatives assets Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities 141 141 9 9 Net asset hedging derivative instruments 141 141 9 9 Financial debt after hedging 1,963 7,819 9,782 2,274 7,407 9,681 Cash and cash equivalents (524) (524) (728) (728) Net financial debt 1,439 7,819 9,258 1,546 7,407 8,953

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 Operating profit 1,403 1,500 Depreciation and amortisation 107 106 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 1 4 Net change in provisions (77) (75) Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq 43 4 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets 4 1 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (0) (10) Share-based payments 15 20 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 1,495 1,551 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (455) (385) Net interest and tax payments (391) (363) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (159) (145) Free Cash Flow 490 658 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 544 741 Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq (40) (0) Dividends paid (483) (501) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (28) (23) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) (60) 134 Foreign currency translation adjustment (177) (371) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments) (237) (237) Initial net debt (9,021) (8,716) Final net debt (9,258) (8,953)

Debt Maturity at 31 December 2016

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Available cash at end December 2016: €0.7bn in cash and €2.4bn in available credit facilities (syndicated credit coming to maturity in October 2018)

Gross Debt Hedging at 31 December 2016

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Large part of Gross debt at fixed rates (81%)

As of January 2017, the Gross Debt in USD has been reduced to 57% (vs. 62% at 31/12/2016)

Bond Details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR € 1,000 m 5.000% 3/15/2011 3/15/2017 € 850 m 2.000% 3/20/2014 6/22/2020 € 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 € 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 € 600 m 1,500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 USD $ 1,000 m 5.750% 4/7/2011 4/7/2021 $ 1,500 m 4.450% 10/25/2011 1/15/2022 $ 2,500 m o/w: 1/12/2012 $ 850 m at 5 years 2.950% 1/15/2017 $ 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 7/15/2022 $ 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 1/15/2042 $ 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 $ 600 m 3,250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026

Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) H1 16 H1 17 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265 422 265 422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265 422 265 422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) 1 490 1 148 Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1 698 1 166 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265 630 265 440 (€ millions and €/share) H1 16 H1 17 reported Group share of Net Profit from Recurring Operations 909 957 +5% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 3,42 3,61 +5%

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208006350/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Julia Massies VP, Financial Communication Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07

Sylvie Machenaud Director External Communications +33 (0)1 41 00 42 74

Adam Ramjean Investor Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59

Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04

Apolline CELEYRON Press Relations Officer +33 (0)1 41 00 40 97