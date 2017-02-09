Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Miscellaneous - Urgent Priority Commerzbank: Operating Profit of EUR1.4bn and Improved Capital Ratio 09-Feb-2017 / 07:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *- Operating profit of EUR1,399m for 2016 (2015: EUR1,942m)* *- Operating profit of EUR337m for fourth quarter 2016 (Q4 2015: EUR384m)* *- Net profit of EUR279m for 2016 (2015: EUR1,084m) * *- Revenues before loan loss provisions in 2016 of EUR9.4bn (2015: EUR9.8bn)* *- Loan loss provisions increased to EUR900m in timely response to the deterioration in the shipping markets (2015: EUR696m); non-performing loan ratio still very low at 1.6%* *- CET 1 ratio with full application of Basel 3 up at 12.3% as of end of 2016 (end of 2015: 12.0%), exceeding all regulatory requirements * *- Improved leverage ratio with full application of Basel 3 of 4.8% as of end of 2016 (end of 2015: 4.5%)* - Zielke: 'In 2016 we achieved a solid profit and further improved our capital ratio. However, we cannot yet be satisfied with the quality of our earnings and that's why we will put every effort into the implementation of our strategy. We have now given ourselves the room for manoeuvre needed for this and can proceed with the transformation as planned. We want to make Commerzbank the most competitive bank in Germany by 2020. We will now work to achieve, step by step, the targets we have set ourselves.' Commerzbank generated a solid operating profit and further improved its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio in 2016. The implementation of the 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy announced in autumn last year has begun on schedule. The *operating profit* for financial year 2016 fell to EUR1,399 million as of the end of 2016 (2015: EUR1,942 million). This was due mainly to challenging market conditions and the continued negative interest environment, which had an adverse impact on net interest income. *Revenues before loan loss provisions* fell year-on-year to EUR9,399 million (2015: EUR9,795 million). They also include some positive one-off effects, for example in the second quarter as a result of the sale of the Visa Europe shares, and in the fourth quarter in connection with the Heta exposure. *Loan loss provisions* stood at EUR900 million in financial year 2016 (2015: EUR696 million). The year-on-year increase in loan loss provisions was the result of high loan loss provisions for ship finance due to the difficult situation on the shipping markets. The Bank's non-performing loan ratio of just 1.6%, which remains very good compared to its European peers, reflects the Bank's healthy risk profile. *Operating expenses* were reduced to EUR7,100 million despite the charges arising from the new Polish banking tax and the European Bank Levy (2015: EUR7,157 million). The *pre-tax profit*, taking into account the impairment on goodwill and other intangible assets of EUR627 million in the third quarter and restructuring costs of EUR129 million, came in at EUR643 million for 2016. So after deduction of taxes of EUR261 million and minority interests of EUR103 million, Commerzbank posted a *net profit* of EUR279 million for 2016 (2015: EUR1,084 million). Earnings per share came in at EUR0.22 in financial year 2016 (2015: EUR0.90). In the *fourth quarter of 2016*, the net profit fell year-on-year to EUR183 million (Q4 2015: EUR193 million). An operating profit of EUR337 million was recorded, versus EUR384 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Revenues before loan loss provisions increased year-on-year to EUR2,399 million (Q4 2015: EUR2,240 million). This increase was attributable to the reinstatement of the value of the Heta exposure and revenues from the Bank's sales of real estate, among other things. Loan loss provisions rose sharply year-on-year in the fourth quarter to EUR290 million (Q4 2015: EUR112 million). This development was due to the loan loss provisions on the ship finance portfolio, as was the case for the year as a whole. Operating expenses remained almost stable year-on-year, at EUR1,772 million (Q4 2015: EUR1,744 million). 'In 2016 we achieved a solid profit and further improved our capital ratio. However, we cannot yet be satisfied with the quality of our earnings and that's why we will put every effort into the implementation of our strategy. We have now given ourselves the room for manoeuvre needed for this and can proceed with the transformation as planned. We want to make Commerzbank the most competitive bank in Germany by 2020. We will now work to achieve, step by step, the targets we have set ourselves', said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG. *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio up at 12.3% - risk profile remains good* *Risk-Weighted Assets* (RWA) with full application of Basel 3 were further reduced in the fourth quarter of 2016 by active portfolio management. They stood at EUR190 billion at the end of 2016, compared with EUR195 billion at the end of the third quarter and EUR197 billion at the end of 2015. The *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio *(CET 1) with full application of Basel 3 rose to 12.3%, versus 12.0% at the end of December 2015. The increase was due to lower RWA. The level of the CET 1 ratio gives the Bank scope to absorb the forthcoming charges arising from restructuring costs and regulatory and accounting requirements. The *leverage ratio* improved to 4.8% at the end of financial year 2016, from 4.5% at the end of 2015. *Total assets* came to EUR480 billion (2015: EUR533 billion). 'Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has gone up to 12.3 per cent and exceeds all regulatory requirements. It means we are ready for the forthcoming charges arising from restructuring costs and regulatory obligations. And the CET 1 ratio is set to remain at or above 12 per cent for the rest of the year', explained Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank. Engels added: 'We kept our costs stable in 2016 and were able to fully offset additional external charges.' *Implementation of Commerzbank 4.0 strategy under way* The implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy announced at the end of September 2016 is under way and running to plan. 300 staff are now on-site on the Digital Campus working on the digitalisation of 6 of the 14 end-to-end processes, known as 'journeys'. One example of an end-to-end process is the Digital Instalment Loan platform, which will be started for the customers this year. Our target is to digitalise 80% of relevant processes within the Group by 2020. In retail banking a new type of branch was introduced: the 'city branch'. The new sales platform, 'One', was also rolled out at the end of November. The unified user interface means customers and advisors have access to the same information - in the branch, in online banking, and in future at the customer centre as well. In the Corporate Clients segment, a new management structure has been agreed and already put in place to a large extent. Moreover, we have put in place teams of experts for all key industries, allowing us to offer our clients the combined expertise of Corporate Finance, Risk Management and Research. We are expanding this business. *Individual financial statement of Commerzbank AG * The provisional individual financial statement of Commerzbank AG pursuant to the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) states net income of EUR1,494 million for 2016 (2015: EUR1,693 million). This sum takes into consideration the payment of interest on all profit-sharing rights in Commerzbank AG. The Bank intends to retain full earnings. *Development of the segments* Under the new strategy unveiled at the end of September, which includes the restructuring of the segments, Commerzbank will now concentrate on two operating segments: the new Private and Small Business Customers segment and the new Corporate Clients segment. The *Private and Small Business Customers* segment achieved continued growth in the 2016 financial year, both in Germany and at mBank. Its operating profit rose slightly year-on-year by 3% to EUR1,079 million (2015: EUR1,051 million). The figure includes several positive one-off effects which offset the adverse impact of the negative interest rate environment in Germany. In a tough market environment, revenues before loan loss provisions remained stable at EUR4.8 billion (2015: EUR4.8 billion). In Germany the loan volume was 8% up on the previous year, exceeding the market growth rate. Volatility in net commission income was further reduced according to plan by increasing the volume of securities in premium custody accounts and managed accounts. Loan loss provisions decreased by 29% over the same period to EUR119 million (2015: EUR167 million). Operating expenses remained stable at EUR3,621 million (2015: EUR3,627 million). This includes a rise in costs at mBank due largely to the Polish banking tax. In Germany the segment attracted approximately a net 321,000 new customers in 2016. Since the end of 2012 it has gained 1.1 million customers. This means the retail business has met or surpassed all the essential targets it had set itself for the end of 2016. Especially the targets for the operating profit and assets under management have been significantly overachieved. The volume of new business in mortgage lending was roughly the same in 2016 as in the previous year, with a slightly higher margin. Sales of consumer loans increased by 31% in volume terms. mBank also saw further business growth in financial year 2016, and was able to raise its revenues before loan loss provisions compared to the previous year. New business volume in consumer loans increased by more than 20% over the same period. mBank also gained a good 400,000 net new customers, so that it now has around 5.4 million customers in Poland, the Czech Republic and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2017 01:09 ET (06:09 GMT)