Spanish Hospitals Acquire Elekta Radiotherapy Equipment to Support Positive Cancer Trends

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) has won a public tender to provide the Andalusian Health Services (Servicio Andaluz de Salud) with several Versa HD' linear accelerators and MOSAIQ® oncology information system.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Spain. Despite an increase in the number of cancer diagnoses in the country over the past decade, there has been a decrease in the rate of cancer mortality. This is, in part, a direct result of improved treatment.

Francois Pointurier, Elekta's Senior Vice President Region Europe, says: "Elekta was chosen for its superior technological offering. By combining speed and accuracy, Elekta's Versa HD system maximizes the precision of therapeutic beams on the tumor target.

"MOSAIQ will allow clinical teams to spend less time gathering information and more time addressing the best treatment options for patients," he adds."The staff at Andalusian Health Services can optimize productivity and efficiency by harnessing a streamlined, complete oncology department workflow."

The Andalusian Health Plan is committed to generating and developing the health assets of the community, and to increasing life expectancy for the citizens of Andalusia.

Consequently, Andalusian Health Services will upgrade its existing treatment equipment with Versa HD linear accelerators, bringing world-class treatment to the region.

