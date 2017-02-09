sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,471 Euro		-0,013
-0,52 %
WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 Ticker-Symbol: HDD 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,458
2,473
08:02
2,455
2,471
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG2,471-0,52 %