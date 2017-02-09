Enea's CFO to Leave the Company

KISTA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Enea announced that Håkan Rippe has decided to leave Enea after eight years at the company, of which more than four years as Chief Financial Officer, CFO.

Håkan Rippe is as CFO part of the Executive Management Team and has been employed by the company since 2009. He will retain his responsibilities as CFO for Enea until he leaves the company after the interim report for the second quarter 2017, in July. The process of appointing a successor is initiated. Håkan Rippe is leaving his position for career opportunities outside Enea.

"Håkan has meant a lot for Enea, not only for the development of our finance department but also for the development of the company as a whole. Based in US since 2015, he has also been a leading and driving force in our two acquisitions during 2016. I will miss our good cooperation and I wish Håkan all the best for the future", said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO, Enea.

For more information visit www.enea.com/investorsor contact:

Anders Lidbeck,

President & CEO

E-mail: anders.lidbeck@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, with a vision of helping customers develop amazing functions in a connected society. We are committed to working together with customers and leading hardware vendors as a key contributor in the open source community, developing and hardening optimal software solutions. Every day, more than three billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in a wide range of applications in multiple verticals - from Telecom and Automotive, to Medical and Avionics. We have offices in Europe, North America and Asia, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Discover more at www.enea.com and start a conversation at info@enea.com.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator,Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-s-cfo-to-leave-the-company,c2184063

The following files are available for download: