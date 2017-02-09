Société Générale CEO Interview - 2016 Results (video)

PARIS, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Société Générale, one of the largest European financial services groups, reports 2016 full year results. CEO Frédéric Oudéa comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/societe-generale-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2016 results

- 2014-2016 strategic plan achievements

- French Retail Banking

- International Banking & Financial Services

- Global Banking & Investor Solutions

- Outlook 2017

About Société Générale:

Societe Generale is one of the largest European financial services groups. Based on a diversified universal banking model, the Group combines financial solidity with a strategy of sustainable growth, and aims to be the reference for relationship banking, recognised on its markets, close to clients, chosen for the quality and commitment of its teams.

Societe Generale has been playing a vital role in the economy for 150 years. With more than 145,000 employees, based in 66 countries, we accompany 31 million clients throughout the world on a daily basis. Societe Generale's teams offer advice and services to individual, corporate and institutional customers in three core businesses:

- Retail banking in Francewith the Societe Generale branch network, Credit du Nord and Boursorama, offering a comprehensive range of omnichannel financial services on the leading edge of digital innovation;

- International retail banking, insurance and financial services to corporateswith a presence in developing economies and leading specialised businesses;

- Corporate and investment banking, private banking, asset management and securities services, with recognised expertise, top international rankings and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is currently included in the main sustainability indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FSTE4Good (World and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World,Europe andEurozone), Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, 4 of the STOXX ESG Leaders Indices, MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on twitter@societegenerale or visit our websitehttp://www.societegenerale.com.